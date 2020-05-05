Loading the player...

WATCH: The most amazing royal wedding dresses in history From Princess Diana to Meghan Markle, take a look back at these beautiful gowns

Royal wedding dresses inspire brides-to-be across the world. From extravagant features such as Princess Diana's puffball sleeves and 25 foot train to Kate Middleton's beautiful lace sleeves, women take note from members of the royal family for their own wedding dresses, and even the oldest of styles live on as huge influences. Take Queen Victoria, who popularised white as the colour of a bridal gown back in 1840. In more recent times, Meghan Markle's boat-neck design triggered more replicas (both designer and high street) than we can keep count of. There's also a lot of meaning behind royal wedding dresses: Princess Eugenie opted for a deep V-cut at the back to show off her childhood scoliosis scars, while her mother Sarah Ferguson had a gown embroidered with her and now-husband Prince Andrew's initials. Take a look back at the most beautiful royal wedding dresses in history…

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.