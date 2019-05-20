Loading the player...

How to recreate Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding dress for as little as £95 We’ve rounded up some affordable alternatives to her Luisa Beccaria gown

Lady Gabriella Windsor looked like a timeless and elegant royal bride as she married Tom Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on Saturday. The 38-year-old wore a bespoke gown created by one of her favourite fashion designers, Luisa Beccaria, which had a fitted bodice, long, sheer lace sleeves and delicate flower embroidery.

Like the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex before her, Lady Gabriella’s wedding look will no doubt inspire many brides currently planning their big day, and thankfully there are several wedding dresses – both on the high street and designer – that offer a similar aesthetic to the most recent royal wedding dress. Better still, they could be yours for as little as £95!

Bargain: ASOS Edition embroidered bodice wedding maxi dress

With its gorgeous lace design and embroidered bodice, we would never have guessed this wedding dress costs less than £100. The delicate embroidery and full skirt is reminiscent of Lady Gabriella’s gown, so it’s no surprise that it’s almost sold out – there is currently only size 6 left in stock. Snap it up while you can! Available on ASOS.com.

Lipsy Bridal Vanessa floral embroidered lace maxi dress, £200

If you have a little more to spend, you may like this Lipsy Bridal gown, available at Next. A bargain at £200, it has similar long lace sleeves and detailing to Lady Gabriella’s gown, but the sweetheart neckline and mermaid silhouette offer a glamorous alternative to a full skirt and long train.

Budget: Raishma 3D floral bridal gown, £399

Although it is made from chiffon rather than lace, this Raishma bridal gown, available at John Lewis, has many similarities to the wedding dress worn by Lady Gabriella. The delicate floral embellishments add the perfect finishing touches to this feminine gown, just like the embroidery that featured on the royal bride’s first gown.

Splurge: Grace Loves Lace Camille wedding dress, £2,530

Offering a gorgeous silhouette and long sleeve design, Grace Loves Lace Camille gown is every bit as elegant as Lady Gabriella’s gown. Just like the royal bride’s dress, this lace gown features floral embroidery – with a 3D abstract rose design creating a romantic effect.

