The one thing Flora Ogilvy's royal wedding had in common with Prince William and Kate Middleton's Princess Alexandra's granddaughter married in private in September

While Flora Alexandra Ogilvy's private royal wedding was much smaller in scale to that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, they did have one very big thing in common – they hired the same wedding photographer.

The 25-year-old revealed she had secretly wed her fiancé Timothy Vesterberg at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in an Instagram post on Thursday, while sharing an official photograph captured by Hugo Burnand.

"Timothy and I were married privately at Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace on Saturday 26th September. We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year," Flora captioned the photo, while crediting her photographer.

Hugo has long been a favourite of the royal family; not only is he the only portrait photographer in the UK to hold a royal warrant, but he has also now taken the official photos at three royal weddings.

Flora Ogilvy married Timothy Vesterberg on 26 September

The first was the royal wedding of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in April 2005, which led to Hugo establishing a relationship with Princes William and Harry, and photographing them on several occasions over the next few years.

Hugo was then chosen by Prince William and Kate as their official royal wedding photographer in 2011, and he has since shared details of his experience of working with the couple – including how one of his most memorable portraits of the wedding party almost didn't happen.

Hugo Burnand took Prince William and Kate's royal wedding portraits

Speaking to Town and Country in 2019, Hugo said he had lengthy discussions with amateur photographer Kate in the lead-up to the day about their desire to create unique wedding portraits. Each photo had been planned in a "specific schedule", meaning Hugo could only capture the group shot he had in mind of the couple with their bridesmaids and pageboys once all of the other photos had been taken.

The photographer also captured Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding

"We finished with three minutes to spare so I asked Catherine if we could do the shot we had talked about previously. And she turned to William and said, 'What do you think?’ And he said, ‘Let’s go for it,'" Hugo explained. "So in three minutes she sat down on the steps, Sarah Burton put the dress out perfectly, Prince William leant in, the children basically did what they felt was the right thing to do."

The final portraits were stunning, so it is little surprise Flora and Timothy also decided to hire Hugo for their own special day.

