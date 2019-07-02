Kate Middleton gives sweet nod to her wedding day with new garden Did you spot it?

The Duchess of Cambridge has added several sentimental new touches to her Back to Nature garden for its move to the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival. Not only has Kate added stepping stones at the request of her son Prince George, but she has also found a sweet way to pay homage to her wedding day to Prince William.

Kate has collaborated with the Royal School of Needlework (RSN) to create a hand embroidered textile using compostable materials to complete the surround of a forest den within the garden. The RSN used hand embroidery techniques of Whitework and Needlelace to emulate a camouflage style net for the den.

The RSN created a hand embroidered net for the den in Kate's Back to Nature garden

The thoughtful addition to the garden utilises materials such as jute garden twine and hessian fabrics in place of fine embroidery threads, linens and silks. It comes eight years after the Royal School of Needlework first worked with Kate, creating the bespoke lace on her beautiful Alexander McQueen wedding dress, designed by Sarah Burton, her veil and shoes.

Fittingly the work was carried out at Hampton Court Palace, where they have now collaborated with the Duchess in a different capacity. The lace work was carried out by embroiderers aged between 19 to in their 70s, and they had to follow strict protocol to ensure the pieces remained pristine. As well as washing their hands every 30 minutes to keep the lace and threads pristine, they also renewed their needles every three hours to keep them sharp and clean.

They first collaborated with Kate in 2011 to embroider her wedding dress, veil and shoes

Kate's gown had a selection of subtle lace motifs including a rose, daffodil, thistle and shamrock, to represent England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The team who worked on the dress were only informed of the designer at the same time as the public, to ensure the design remained a secret until the Duchess made her entrance at Westminster Abbey.

