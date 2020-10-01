Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy marries at private London wedding The young royal shared a photo from her big day on Instagram

The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra had a reason to celebrate this week as one of her four grandchildren got married during a private ceremony last Saturday.

Flora Alexandra Ogilvy, 25, tied the knot with financier Timothy Vesterberg at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. The bride shared a stunning snap on her Instagram account on Thursday, revealing: "We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year."

Flora, who is the founder of digital arts platform, Arteviste, looked gorgeous in a white Emilia Wickstead dress with a square cut detailing at the neckline.

READ: Princess Beatrice talks about secret wedding for the first time

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look back at the most incredible royal wedding dresses

Her hair was styled into a pretty half-up, half-down look and accessorised with a pair of circular earrings.

Timothy, who studied at the Stockholm School of Economics, looked smart in a blue suit with a pale blue tie for his wedding day. He and Flora announced their engagement in November 2019.

Flora shared a photo from her wedding day

The happy couple exchanged vows in the venue where Princess Beatrice was originally due to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May. The pair postponed their nuptials and opted for an intimate ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor in July instead.

Flora is currently 56th in line to the throne, behind her brother Alexander and she has been spotted arriving at the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in previous years.

The young royal attended her cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor last May, arriving alongside Lady Amelia Windsor.

MORE: 10 royal brides and their stunning second wedding dresses

Flora with Lady Amelia Windsor at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

Her grandmother, Princess Alexandra, is the only daughter of Prince George, Duke of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.

Alexandra's brothers are Edward, the current Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent and she was the first British Princess to go to an ordinary school in 1947 – Heathfield School near Ascot.

MORE: 5 royal brides reunited with their stunning wedding dresses

The Queen with her cousin Princess Alexandra

Princess Alexandra married the Hon. Angus James Ogilvy at Westminster Abbey in 1963, and the couple went on to have two children, James and Marina.

Her husband Angus died in 2004, but Alexandra is still a working member of the royal family and has supported the Queen throughout her reign.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.