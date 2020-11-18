Giovanna Fletcher's incredible wedding video has fans going wild again Giovanna Fletcher married McFly's Tom Fletcher in 2012

On Tuesday's instalment of I'm A Celebrity, Giovanna Fletcher revealed that her wedding video has been viewed online over 21million times – and fans are obsessing over it once again.

The emotional video shows Tom Fletcher making his groom's speech – but instead of speaking kind words – he sang them.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher got married in 2012

When the video was first released, it quickly racked up views from McFly fans the world over and since Giovanna's appearance on hit ITV show I'm A Celeb, the video has had a resurgence – with fans providing an outpouring of love for the sweet moment.

WATCH: Tom Fletcher's very sweet wedding speech

Lovely comments included: "It's 2020 and I still cry watching this" and, "Once again I’m here to witness this masterpiece. Tom and Gi, you make my heart so full."

Fans also confessed: "Guys I come back to this once every year because I love it so much" and one even admitted: "I'm A Celeb has unlocked this memory."

Through a medley of McFly hits, with lyrics adapted for the happy couple, Tom declared his love for his new wife Giovanna as she looked on in wonder.

Giovanna often shares updates of the Fletcher family on social media

He stood at the top table and confessed he wasn't very good at public speaking, which is why he chose to sing instead.

Giovanna got married to Tom Fletcher in 2012 and in 2013 her groom uploaded the wedding video on YouTube – it now has over 21million views.

Giovanna's children watch her on I'm A Celebrity

Since getting married, Giovanna and Tom have had three children, Max, Buzz and Buddy. Giovanna, who is kept busy with her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby keeps her social media up to date with snippets of their happy home life.

