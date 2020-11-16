I'm a Celebrity viewers are saying the same thing about the show's first episode Ant and Dec present the hit reality show

On Sunday night, we were given the ultimate lockdown treat: the return of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. The show's opening episode, which will air on weeknights and Sundays for the next three weeks, saw a host of famous faces settle into their new home in a Welsh castle, marking the first time that the show has taken place in the UK instead of Australia.

While the campmates were impressed by the new location, viewers couldn't help but poke fun at the new lodgings complicated layout.

WATCH: Meet the new I'm A Celebrity stars here!

While the Australian camp was fairly simple, Ant and Dec's attempts to explain how the Welsh camp worked had viewers take to social media, with one writing: "Me and my mates trying to map the route to the toilet in spoons," while another added: "Ant and Dec for the next uk Covid-19 press conference."

A third person joked: "That map is definitely easier to read than the government’s graphs!! @antanddec #ImACeleb #imacelebrity."

Fans poked fun at the camp's new layout

The camp layout includes a courtyard with a log fire, an indoor sleeping area, an upstairs bathroom and an indoor lounge area.

The first episode of the new series saw the celebrity contestants forced to abseil over a cliff edge to secure their backpacks, where Radio 1 DJ Jordan North became so nervous that he was sick.

The campmates are finally at the Welsh castle

After the star completed the task, viewers joked that they wanted him to take part in the first Bushtucker Trial, with one writing: "The British public at the sight of Jordan North showing weakness early on in the show," while another added: "The UK getting ready to vote Jordan for every trial."

