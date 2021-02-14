Benedict Cumberbatch's sweet Valentine's Day wedding: everything we know

As actor Benedict Cumberbatch celebrates his sixth wedding anniversary with Sophie Hunter, we reveal everything we know about their secret Valentine’s Day wedding back in 2015.

RELATED: What you need to know about Sophie Hunter

The Sherlock star tied the knot with his fiancée Sophie on the most romantic day of the year, just three months after getting engaged. And the romance was cranked up another notch with the most stunning setting on the Isle of Wight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All the romantic details from Benedict Cumberbatch's wedding day

After saying "I do" at the medieval church of St Peter & St Paul in Mottistone, the newlyweds and their 40-or-so guests headed to the stunning period property of Mottistone Manor for their reception. Luckily, they didn't have far to go as the venue is literally a stone's throw away from the 12th-century church.

This was the couple's reception venue

People magazine reported that the venue has particular significance for 36-year-old Sophie, who is said to be related to the Nicholson family who once owned the manor.

REVEALED: Celebrity brides who married when they were pregnant

MORE: Celebs that married in secret (we've got all the details)

"Sophie is one of the Nicholsons, which is why they have chosen to have it here," a local source told the publication. "The Nicholson family used to own the manor until they sold it to the National Trust. It's a beautiful house."

News of their engagement was announced in The Times

Guests at the couple's nuptials included Tom Hiddleston, Tobias Menzies and Andrew Scott, and it is thought that Martin Freeman acted as Benedict's best man.

All that was said publicly about the day was that it was "magical," as reported by Benedict's publicist.

Benedict and Sophie have now been married for six years

Sophie was actually pregnant at the time, and they welcomed their first child together later that year. They now have three sons together, Christopher Carlton and Hal Auden and Finn, although little is known about their children. In an interview with Michelle Collins on the radio two years ago, Benedict explained that he doesn’t talk about his family life.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.