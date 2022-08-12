13 pregnant celebrity brides with bump-skimming wedding dresses: Vogue Williams, Rachel Riley & more From barely-there to blooming bumps

Reese Witherspoon, Denise Welch and Drew Barrymore are just some of the celebrity brides who brought a whole new meaning to their glowing wedding look!

Not only did they all sport flawless skin, but they were also pregnant at the time of their nuptials. While some stars such as Lilly Allen and Vogue Williams showed off their blossoming baby bumps with their bridal dresses, the likes of Rachel Riley and Nadia Sawalha could have easily kept their exciting pregnancy news secret.

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Look back at the stunning stars who were expecting on their wedding days…

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys marked their wedding anniversary with a series of throwback photos

Alicia Keys set the bar high for glowing pregnant brides as she was over six months pregnant at the time of her wedding. The singer married Swizz Beatz on the gorgeous French island of Corsica on 31 July 2010, and wore a gorgeous Vera Wang Grecian gown for her big day.

It featured a one-shouldered, cut-out neckline with draped material that cascaded from an embellishment on the back. To accommodate Alicia's blossoming baby bump, which she could be seen cradling in the photos, the designer gown boasted a fitted waist and a loose skirt.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon was pregnant when she first got married at 23

Actress Reese Witherspoon was an expectant mum when she married her first husband Ryan Phillippe in 1999. Reese welcomed daughter Ava into the world just three months after walking down the aisle in South Carolina.

Denise Welch

The Loose Women star was 20 weeks pregnant when she married her ex

Denise Welch shares two children with her ex-husband Tim Healy, and she was "about 20 weeks" pregnant with their eldest son, The 1975 lead singer Matthew, when they tied the knot in 1988.

"I got pregnant before I was married, with Matty," she told her fellow Loose Women panellists. "Part of me thought, I do want to get married but will I be bothered after I've had the baby?"

Denise wore Princess Diana-style wedding dress with puff sleeves, a ruffled neckline and a full A-line skirt with a leaf-print hem, which concealed any bump she may have had at the time.

Nadia Sawalha

Nadia revealed she was "up the duff" on her wedding day

Nadia Sawalha was around three months pregnant with her eldest daughter Maddie, now 19, when she married her husband Mark Adderley in June 2002.

The Loose Women star previously shared a rare picture of her bridal gown, and fans wouldn't have known she was expecting had she not shared her special secret. Nadia opted for an off-the-shoulder dress with long sheer sleeves, a unique crossed neckline and a flowing skirt.

Next to a throwback snap, she wrote: "It was the most unconventional wedding ever! Me 'up the duff' - loads of @mark_adderley's exes being there... everyone being issued with a vodka miniature and rose-tinted glasses at the ceremony... it was a HOOT!!!"

Vogue Williams

Vogue and Spencer welcomed their son Theodore in 2018

Vogue Williams married her husband Spencer Matthews in June 2018 on the banks of the picturesque loch on the former Made In Chelsea star's 10,000-acre family estate in Scotland.

Vogue was pregnant with her first child Theodore, and she looked radiant in a bespoke Paul Costello wedding gown, her blossoming bump elegantly draped in the off-white silk V-neck design.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore showed off a small baby bump when she got married

Drew Barrymore said her vows to Will Kopelman in 2012. Although the couple have since split, they still co-parent their daughters Olive and Frankie. They were expecting Olive when they married and Drew wore a beautiful Chanel gown with a black waistband that showed off her cute bump.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner was three months pregnant when she married Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who have since split, got married in Turks and Caicos in 2005. Jennifer was already three months pregnant with their first daughter Violet at the time. The couple met while filming together and Ben popped the question just nine months after they started dating.

Rachel Riley

Pasha was pictured cradling his new wife's baby bump

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev surprised fans when they announced they had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 28 June 2019, since they hadn't even announced their engagement.

The Countdown host and the Strictly Come Dancing star were pictured following their ceremony, with Rachel wearing a short cream and pink patterned wedding dress that flattered her baby bump, with a V-neck and a flared skirt. She was expecting her daughter Maven at the time, who was born in December that year.

Lily Allen

Lily Allen had a very small bump when she announced her pregnancy on her wedding day

Lily Allen had a non-traditional wedding to David Harbour in Las Vegas in 2020 but back in 2011, she married Sam Cooper in a quaint village wedding in Gloucestershire. The singer and her ex-husband decided to announce their baby news at their wedding breakfast, and the bride showed off just a tiny hint of a bump.

Camila Alves

The couple married in 2012

Brazilian model and designer Camila Alves married Matthew McConaughey at their home in Texas in June 2012. Camila was pregnant with their son Livingston who was born in the December of that year.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum also attended many star-studded events while heavily pregnant

Supermodel Heidi married singer Seal at his beachfront home in Mexico in May in 2005 while she was carrying their son Henry. The couple sadly split in 2014 and Heidi is now married to guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Jessica Alba gave birth just one month after getting married

Jessica Alba met producer Cash Warren when she was filming Fantastic Four. The couple then married in 2008 in Los Angeles, three years after the film came out. Very heavily pregnant at the time, Jessica gave birth just one month after saying "I do".

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Miranda was in the early stages of pregnancy when she married Orlando

Supermodel Miranda Kerr married Orlando Bloom in 2010, just one month after announcing their engagement. Fans speculated as to why the wedding happened so quickly, but it turns out Miranda was in the early stages of pregnancy and in early 2011 she gave birth to son Flynn.

