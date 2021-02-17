Paris Hilton is engaged – and her stunning ring cost an eye-watering amount The reality star shared some incredible photos

Paris Hilton is engaged to her boyfriend Carter Reum.

The A-lister shared the wonderful news on Instagram on Wednesday, dedicating a touching message to her husband-to-be, and revealing that her entrepreneur beau got down on one knee during a "special trip" to a "tropical paradise".

Writing on social media, the hotel heiress said: "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever.

There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind."

Paris' ring is stunning!

Needless to say, Paris was presented with an absolutely jaw-dropping wedding ring, which was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier.

Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, told HELLO! magazine that the one-of-a-kind piece of jewellery would have been a "gargantuan undertaking by the jeweller".

Paris shared photos on her website

He also revealed that it boasted an eye-watering $3million price tag, adding: "It is a masterpiece of design with the hidden halo to go along with the trapezoid three-stone ring style. Based on the images we now see on Paris Hilton's website, this ring came with a hefty price tag. I would say that it has dwarfed the $2million her last ring was worth."

Paris, 40, shared a series of beautiful images of the magical day on her website, and the photographs are truly mesmerising.

This is the fourth time that the former Simple Life has been engaged.

In 2002 she was proposed to by model Jason Shaw, followed by a 2005 proposal from Greek socialite Paris Latsi.

Actor Chris Zylka then proposed to Paris in 2018.

