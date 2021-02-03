Celebs whose houses have been burgled: Simon Cowell, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and more Some of these stars were the victims of Hollywood's Bling Ring

It is no secret that the A-list have jaw-dropping homes and lots of luxury belongings, but sadly that sometimes makes them the target for mindless thieves. From Paris Hilton to Simon Cowell, these celebrities have all had their properties broken into…

Tyler Perry

Tyler's Atlanta home was targeted in 2010

This actor/producer has opened his home to the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they stayed at his Beverly Hills Mansion, but the star has also had some unwanted visitors. According to Insider, in 2010 Tyler's Atlanta property was broken into but exactly what was taken (if anything) remains unknown.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was a victim of the infamous Bling Ring

A group of teenage thieves now known as the ‘Bling Ring’ targeted Paris Hilton’s LA mansion back in 2009. The Daily Mail reported that Paris didn't even realise she had been robbed until two months later when the same gang returned for a second stash and got away with over £1.2million worth of jewellery and other valuables. The Bling Ring also broke into the homes of Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel Bilson and Audrina Partridge.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell had £1million worth of belongings stolen

Music mogul Simon Cowell was a victim of a robbery at his Holland Park home in London in 2015. The culprit took off with £1million worth of jewellery, as well as passports. According to the Evening Standard, the crime took place while Simon and his family were asleep inside the property.

Kate Moss

A thief stole Kate Moss' beloved Banksy artwork that was worth £80k

Supermodel Kate Moss’ £7million London home was broken into back in 2010. The Mirror reported that she was asleep inside the house at the time of the crime and the thief got away with a £80,000 Banksy painting among other things.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora was at home when she was robbed in 2015

The Masked Singer judge Rita Ora experienced a burglary in 2015 when her North London home was dramatically robbed. The singer and her sister were woken up by the terrifying incident and the man in question left with £200,000 worth of belongings.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint during a robbery

While it wasn’t at one of her permanent residences, reality star Kim Kardashian was robbed while staying at a luxury premise in Paris in 2016. The terrifying ordeal involved her being held at gunpoint and £6million worth of belongings were stolen, including Kim’s emerald-cut diamond engagement ring from Kanye West. Kim's half-sister Kendall Jenner was also a victim of a robbery in 2017, when jewellery was stolen from her LA home, but the jury is still out on whether the thief was an insider as there was no sign of forced entry.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff's mansion was targeted when she was away

In 2017, TMZ reported that Hilary Duff had her Beverly Hills mansion raided while she was away in Canada. The thief got away with $100,000 worth of jewellery and managed to sneak in and out without setting off one alarm.

Rihanna

Rihanna has been a victim of burglary more than once

USA Today reported that Rihanna's Hollywood home was broken into not once, but twice! It is not known what, if anything, the intruders took – but a very horrible situation for the hit singer to experience.

