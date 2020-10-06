Piers Morgan reveals he has a very famous second 'wife' The GMB star dropped the bombshell on Tuesday's show

Piers Morgan dropped a huge bombshell on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain – he has a second wife!

The TV star revealed that he is "technically married" to none other than Paris Hilton after the pair 'wed' in a Las Vegas ceremony back in 2009 – only one year before he tied the knot with his current wife Celia Walden.

Taking a trip down memory lane on Tuesday's show during an interview with Perez Hilton, Piers revealed that his 'wedding' to Paris was for a show to demonstrate how easy it is to get hitched in Sin City.

WATCH: Piers Morgan interviews his father-in-law on GMB

"She's still my wife technically," Piers said after admitting the wedding wasn't legally binding. "We got married in Vegas for a TV show. True story, there's video of it."

Sharing clips of the 'ceremony', Piers added: "We had an Elvis lookalike, a Frank Sinatra lookalike, a Marilyn Monroe lookalike.

"She wore a beautiful bridal gown, brought a dog with her, I got to kiss the bride, we exchanged rings. My actual wife was a little bit bemused."

Piers Morgan 'wed' Paris Hilton in 2009

Narrating the clip shown to GMB viewers, Piers added: "It cost is $300 and it was all over in 15 minutes. That's my kind of romance."

Piers married his actual wife, journalist Celia, on 24 June 2010, and the couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in June.

Paris Hilton is still technically Piers' wife

To mark the occasion, Piers took to Instagram to share a stunning photo from the day, which showed the couple strolling through the grounds of their venue, St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook, to their reception.

Piers captioned the post: "Ten years ago today. I made an honest woman of Celia. And her lawyers hoped it would never last! Happy anniversary to my considerably better half."

Piers and his actual wife Celia Walden wed in 2010

Piers' wedding to Celia marked his second, after divorcing from his ex-wife Marion Shalloe, who he has three sons with - while it was Celia's first marriage.

Piers and Celia announced that they were expecting a child a year after saying 'I do', and on 25 November 2011, they welcomed Elise, Celia's first child and Piers' fourth.

