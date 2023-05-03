19 wedding readings ideas for a heartfelt and memorable ceremony

No matter what style of wedding you're planning, readings will likely play a key role in your ceremony. A great way to get loved ones involved in your big day and share sentimental messages about love and marriage, they typically take place before you exchange vows and rings, however, this may vary depending on whether you are hosting a religious or civil ceremony.

So how many readings should you have and who traditionally reads at a wedding? Get the answers to all your questions and discover 19 of the best wedding readings below…

What should a reading be at a wedding?

A wedding reading is traditionally about love, but it can be any style you choose – a funny extract from a book, a traditional or religious reading, or even a snippet from your favourite movie or TV show. Take time to choose a reading that feels representative of you as a couple and the style of wedding you have planned, and you can't really go wrong.

Who traditionally reads at a wedding?

Typically, you would invite a close friend or family member to read at your wedding, but it is a meaningful role that you could offer to anyone that you would like to play a role in your nuptials.

How many readings are typical for a wedding?

It is recommended to choose between one and three readings for your wedding ceremony. These should be no more than one to three minutes long each, to avoid making your service too long. You may also choose wedding poems for your ceremony as an alternative to a reading.

The Church of England state that you can have up to three readings in a church wedding, and at least one of them must be from the Bible.

A wedding reading is an opportunity to let loved ones play a part in your ceremony

19 of the best wedding readings for all couples

The Art of Marriage by Wilferd Arlan Peterson

Happiness in marriage is not something that just happens.

A good marriage must be created. In marriage the little things are the big things.

It is never being too old to hold hands.

It is remembering to say "I love you" at least once a day.

It is never going to sleep angry.

It is at no time taking the other for granted; the courtship should not end with the honeymoon, it should continue through the years.

It is having a mutual sense of values and common objectives.

It is standing together facing the world. It is forming a circle of love that gathers the whole family.

It is doing things for each other, not in the attitude of duty or sacrifice, but in the spirit of joy.

It is speaking words of appreciation and demonstrating gratitude in thoughtful ways.

It is not looking for perfection in each other.

It is cultivating flexibility, patience, understanding and a sense of humour.

It is having the capacity to forgive and forget.

It is giving each other an atmosphere in which each can grow old.

It is a common search for the good and the beautiful.

It is establishing a relationship in which the independence is equal, dependence is mutual and the obligation is reciprocal.It is not only marrying the right partner; it is being the right partner.

Love is a Temporary Madness from Captain Corelli’s Mandolin by Louis De Bernieres

Love is a temporary madness. It erupts like an earthquake and then subsides. And when it subsides you have to make a decision. You have to work out whether your roots have become so entwined together that it is inconceivable that you should ever part. Because this is what love is. Love is not breathlessness, it is not excitement, it is not the promulgation of promises of eternal passion. That is just being in love which any of us can convince ourselves we are. Love itself is what is left over when being in love has burned away, and this is both an art and a fortunate accident. Your mother and I had it, we had roots that grew towards each other underground, and when all the pretty blossom had fallen from our branches we found that we were one tree and not two.

(Optional change to last sentence)

May your roots grow towards each other underground and, when all the pretty blossom has fallen from your branches, may you find that you are one tree and not two.

Extract from The Chaos of Stars by Kiersten White

I didn’t fall in love with you. I walked into love with you, with my eyes wide open, choosing to take every step along the way. I do believe in fate and destiny, but I also believe we are only fated to do the things that we’d choose anyway. And I’d choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you.

Extract from The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks

Marriage is about becoming a team.

You're going to spend the rest of your life learning about each other, and every now and then, things blow up.

But the beauty of marriage is that if you picked the right person and you both love each other, you'll always figure out a way to get through it.

© iStock Extracts from literature or movies are a good alternative to more traditional readings

Carrie's Poem from Sex and the City

His hello was the end of her endings

Her laugh was their first step down the aisle

His hand would be hers to hold forever

His forever was as simple as her smile.

He said she was what was missing

She said instantly she knew

She was a question to be answered

And his answer was 'I do'.

Extract from Les Misérables by Victor Hugo

You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving. The great acts of love are done by those who are habitually performing small acts of kindness. We pardon to the extent that we love. Love is knowing that even when you are alone, you will never be lonely again. And great happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved. Loved for ourselves. And even loved in spite of ourselves.

Love is Friendship Caught Fire by Laura Hendricks

Love is friendship caught fire; it is quiet, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times.

It settles for less than perfection, and makes allowances for human weaknesses. Love is content with the present, hopes for the future, and does not brood over the past.

It is the day-in-and day-out chronicles of irritations, problems, compromises, small disappointments, big victories, and working towards common goals. If you have love in your life, it can make up for a great many things you lack.

If you do not have it, no matter what else there is, it is not enough.

Apache Marriage Blessing by Anon

Now you will feel no rain,

for each of you will be shelter for the other.

Now you will feel no cold,

for each of you will be warmth to the other.

Now there will be no loneliness,

for each of you will be companion to the other.

Now you are two persons,

But there is only one life before you.

May beauty surround you both in the journey ahead and through all the years.

May happiness be your companion to the place where the river meets the sun.

And may your days be good and long upon the earth.

© iStock Typically, couples will choose two readings or poems for their wedding ceremony

True Friendship by Judy Bielicki

It is often said that it is love that makes the world go round. However, without doubt, it is friendship which keeps our spinning existence on an even keel.

True friendship provides so many of the essentials for a happy life — it is the foundation on which to build an enduring relationship, it is the mortar which bonds us together in harmony, and it is the calm, warm protection we sometimes need when the world outside seems cold and chaotic.

True friendship holds a mirror to our foibles and failings, without destroying our sense of worthiness. True friendship nurtures our hopes, supports us in our disappointments, and encourages us to grow to our best potential.

Bride and Groom came together as friends. Today, they pledge to

each other not only their love, but also the strength, warmth and, most importantly, the fun of true friendship.

Extract from The Amber Spyglass by Philip Pullman

I will love you forever; whatever happens. Till I die and after I die, and when I find my way out of the land of the dead, I’ll drift about forever, all my atoms, till I find you again… I’ll be looking for you, every moment, every single moment. And when we do find each other again, we’ll cling together so tight that nothing and no one’ll ever tear us apart. Every atom of me and every atom of you… we’ll live in birds and flowers and dragonflies and pine trees and in clouds and in those little specks of light you see floating in sunbeams… and when they use our atoms to make new lives, they won’t just be able to take one, they’ll have to take two, one of you and one of me, we’ll be joined so tight…

Extract from Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak

Oh, what a love it was, utterly free, unique, like nothing else on earth! Their thoughts were like other people’s songs.

They loved each other, not driven by necessity, by the ‘blaze of passion’ often falsely ascribed to love. They loved each other because everything around them willed it, the trees and the clouds and the sky over their heads and the earth under their feet. Perhaps their surrounding world, the strangers they met in the street, the wide expanses they saw on their walks, the rooms in which they lived or met, took more delight in their love than they themselves did.

The Beauty of Love by Anon

The question is asked: "Is there anything more beautiful in life than a young couple clasping hands and pure hearts in the path of marriage? Can there be anything more beautiful than young love?"

And the answer is given: "Yes, there is a more beautiful thing.

"It is the spectacle of an old man and an old woman finishing their journey together on that path. Their hands are gnarled but still clasped; their faces are seamed but still radiant; their hearts are physically bowed and tired but still strong with love and devotion. Yes, there is a more beautiful thing than young love. Old love."

The Ent and The Ent Wife - Lord of The Rings by J.R.R Tolkien

When Winter comes, and singing ends; when darkness falls at last;

When broken is the barren bough, and light and labour past;

I'll look for thee, and wait for thee, until we meet again:

Together we will take the road beneath the bitter rain!

Together we will take the road that leads into the West,

And far away will find a land where both our hearts may rest.

Maybe – Anon

Maybe we are supposed to meet the wrong people before we meet the right one so when they finally arrive we are truly grateful for the gift we have been given.

Maybe it’s true that we don’t know what we have lost until we lose it but it is also true that we don’t know what we’re missing until it arrives.

Maybe the happiest of people don’t have the best of everything, but make the best of everything that comes their way.

Maybe the best kind of love is the kind where you sit on the sofa together, not saying a word, and walk away feeling like it was the best conversation you ever had.

Maybe once in a lifetime you find someone who not only touches your heart but also your soul, someone who loves you for who you are and not what you could be.

Maybe the art of true love is not about finding the perfect person, but about seeing an imperfect person perfectly.

Blessing for a Marriage by James Billet Freeman

May your marriage bring you

all the exquisite excitements a marriage should bring,

and may life grant you also patience,

tolerance, and understanding.

May you always need one another –

not so much to fill your emptiness

as to help you to know your fullness.

A mountain needs a valley to be complete;

the valley does not make the mountain less,

but more; and the valley is more a valley

because it has a mountain towering over it.

So let it be with you and you.

May you need one another, but not out of weakness.

May you want one another, but not out of lack.

May you entice one another, but not compel one another.

May you embrace one another, but not encircle one another.

May you succeed in all important ways with one another,

and not fail in the little graces.

May you look for things to praise,

often say, “I love you!”

and take no notice of small faults.

If you have quarrels that push you apart,

may both of you hope to have good sense enough

to take the first step back.

May you enter into the mystery

which is the awareness of one another’s presence –

no more physical than spiritual,

warm and near when you are side by side,

and warm and near when you are in separate rooms

or even distant cities.

May you have happiness,

and may you find it making one another happy.

May you have love,

and may you find it loving one another.

1 Corinthians 13:1-13

Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

From Beginning to End by Robert Fulghum

The symbolic vows that you are about to make are a way of saying to one another, "You know all those things we've promised and hoped and dreamed— well, I meant it all, every word." Look at one another and remember this moment in time. Before this moment you have been many things to one another—acquaintance, friend, companion, lover, dancing partner, and even teacher, for you have learned much from one another in these last few years. Now you shall say a few words that take you across a threshold of life, and things will never quite be the same between you. For after these vows, you shall say to the world, this—is my husband, this—is my wife.

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

Madly in love after so many years… they enjoyed the miracle of loving each other as much at the table as in bed, and they grew to be so happy that even when they were two worn-out old people they kept on blooming like little children and playing together with dogs.

I Want To Grow Old with You from The Wedding Singer

I want to make you smile whenever you're sad

Carry you around when your arthritis is bad

All I want to do is grow old with you

I'll get your medicine when your tummy aches

Build you a fire if the furnace breaks

Oh it could be so nice, growing old with you

I'll miss you, kiss you, give you my coat when you are cold

Need you, feed you, even let you hold the remote control

So let me do the dishes in our kitchen sink

Put you to bed if you've had too much to drink

I could be the man who grows old with you

I want to grow old with you.

