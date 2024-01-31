8 wedding dress rental websites to know about in 2024 - plus expert tips on the best rental websites

With the average cost of a wedding surpassing £20k in the UK for the first time in 2024, it's no surprise that couples are looking for ways to cut costs on their big day. One way that brides are increasingly saving money is by hiring their wedding dress.

We spoke to leading wedding and events planner Lavinia Stewart-Brown about the rental trend, and she can definitely see the appeal. "There are lots of reasons to look at renting a dress over buying and also buying second-hand," she says.

The main advantages? "The price tag is often lower without having to lose on quality - for those who don’t feel the need to browse in real life, rental platforms can be a great place to start," she says. "In addition, designers only available in other countries often pop up on bridal rental platforms (this happened to a client of mine!!) and lastly, reusing is a much more sustainable option."

Where can I rent a wedding dress?

"I would recommend trying the more popular sites to find inspiration - Hurr, By Rotation and MyWardrobe HQ," says Lavinia. "However, I would be mindful that you may not find an exact designer or style on there so use these as inspiration or if you have no idea where you want to start! Something Borrowed is a specific platform so this is a great place to start if you have your heart set on a specific style.

"Alongside this, bridal boutiques are moving into the rental space too - definitely have a research of the stores in your local area to scope out if this is an option. One thing worth noting, I had a bride Camilla Elphick who found her dress pre-loved online - this is such a great idea and is becoming increasingly popular - a great site for this is Still White -they have a really extensive range!"

Is there anything to bear in mind if you're looking to rent a dress?

Lavinia advises: "Like when buying anything online, renting the dress won’t be tailored to your body so definitely speak with the owner/seller on the exact measurements - the last thing you want is to fall in love with a dress and it doesn’t fit!

"In addition, rental can be difficult if you have your heart set on something specific - you may not end up finding it on one of these platforms so definitely try to go in with an open heart/mind! Scope out options which allow for lots of time and definitely rent a dress more than once to try it with your shoes/accessories ahead of the big day. You don’t want the first time you try on a dress to be the morning of the wedding!"

Which celebrities have borrowed their wedding outfits?

The likes of Ellie Goulding and Princess Beatrice have worn borrowed items on their big days. Ellie revealed Stella McCartney loaned her some jewellery as her 'something borrowed', Madonna wore an Edwardian diamond tiara loaned by Asprey & Garrard of London and Princess Beatrice's wedding dress previously belonged to the Queen.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds was a beautiful bride in a bohemian lace wedding dress from Christos Costarellos which she reportedly rented for just £45 from MyWardrobe HQ – much less than the original £2,830 price tag - at their wedding in 2021.

How we chose the best wedding dress rental websites

We tried to cater to all tastes, so whether you're looking for a vintage wedding dress, something for a beach wedding or even a 50s-style wedding dress, you'll find something to suit. Reviews: In the rare case we couldn't personally recommend a website or wedding dress hire service, we only included options that had a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers

Meet the expert

