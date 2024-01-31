8 wedding dress rental websites to know about in 2024 - plus expert tips on the best rental websites

With the average cost of a wedding surpassing £20k in the UK for the first time in 2024, it's no surprise that couples are looking for ways to cut costs on their big day. One way that brides are increasingly saving money is by hiring their wedding dress.
We spoke to leading wedding and events planner Lavinia Stewart-Brown about the rental trend, and she can definitely see the appeal. "There are lots of reasons to look at renting a dress over buying and also buying second-hand," she says.
The main advantages? "The price tag is often lower without having to lose on quality - for those who don’t feel the need to browse in real life, rental platforms can be a great place to start," she says. "In addition, designers only available in other countries often pop up on bridal rental platforms (this happened to a client of mine!!) and lastly, reusing is a much more sustainable option."
Best websites to rent a wedding dress in 2024
Hurr: Has an impressive selection of bridal brands and dresses
Selfridges: Free delivery and returns on dresses from a name you can trust
The Devout: With their monthly subscription fee you can get bridesmaid's dresses included
Where can I rent a wedding dress?
"I would recommend trying the more popular sites to find inspiration - Hurr, By Rotation and MyWardrobe HQ," says Lavinia. "However, I would be mindful that you may not find an exact designer or style on there so use these as inspiration or if you have no idea where you want to start! Something Borrowed is a specific platform so this is a great place to start if you have your heart set on a specific style.
"Alongside this, bridal boutiques are moving into the rental space too - definitely have a research of the stores in your local area to scope out if this is an option. One thing worth noting, I had a bride Camilla Elphick who found her dress pre-loved online - this is such a great idea and is becoming increasingly popular - a great site for this is Still White -they have a really extensive range!"
Is there anything to bear in mind if you're looking to rent a dress?
Lavinia advises: "Like when buying anything online, renting the dress won’t be tailored to your body so definitely speak with the owner/seller on the exact measurements - the last thing you want is to fall in love with a dress and it doesn’t fit!
"In addition, rental can be difficult if you have your heart set on something specific - you may not end up finding it on one of these platforms so definitely try to go in with an open heart/mind! Scope out options which allow for lots of time and definitely rent a dress more than once to try it with your shoes/accessories ahead of the big day. You don’t want the first time you try on a dress to be the morning of the wedding!"
Which celebrities have borrowed their wedding outfits?
The likes of Ellie Goulding and Princess Beatrice have worn borrowed items on their big days. Ellie revealed Stella McCartney loaned her some jewellery as her 'something borrowed', Madonna wore an Edwardian diamond tiara loaned by Asprey & Garrard of London and Princess Beatrice's wedding dress previously belonged to the Queen.
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds was a beautiful bride in a bohemian lace wedding dress from Christos Costarellos which she reportedly rented for just £45 from MyWardrobe HQ – much less than the original £2,830 price tag - at their wedding in 2021.
How we chose the best wedding dress rental websites
Expert opinion: We spoke to leading wedding and events planner Lavinia Stewart-Brown (scroll down for more info on Lavinia and why you should trust her.) She told us the best websites tried and tested by her clients.
Variety: We tried to cater to all tastes, so whether you're looking for a vintage wedding dress, something for a beach wedding or even a 50s-style wedding dress, you'll find something to suit.
Reviews: In the rare case we couldn't personally recommend a website or wedding dress hire service, we only included options that had a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers
Hurr rental wedding dresses
Grace Loves Lace veil
Rental price: From £49 for 4 days (£12.25 a day)
Retail price: £180
Sizes: one size
Colour: Ivory
Shipping: free
Cleaning: free
Returns: free
Hurr have an impressive selection of brands and dresses - as well as accessories like jewellery, shoes and veils - all available to hire for 4, 8, 16 or 30 days. You can opt for damage protection insurance for £7.50 which will cover you in case of any mishap on the day. This gorgeous Grace Loves Lace veil would reall make an impression walking down the aisle.
John Lewis rental wedding dresses
Whistles Ellis Strapless Wedding Dress
Rental price: From £75.41 for 4 days (£18.85 a day)
Retail price: £499
Sizes: 8-16
Colour: Ivory
Shipping: free
Cleaning: free
Returns: free
John Lewis have a select number of brands available - including Whistles - with more being added each week. Choose between a 4, 8, 16 or 30-day rental and your dress will be delivered on your chosen start date before 4pm. Shipping, returns and cleaning are free, and if the dress doesn’t fit, you can return it withing 24 hours to receive a refun, minus the delivery and cleaning charges. This mermaid-style Whistles dress is the rental that caught our eye.
ASOS rental wedding dresses
Asos Edition Neve Placement Embroidered And Beaded Cami Wedding Dress In Ivory
Rental price: £10 for 14 days (£0.71 a day)
Retail price: £275
Sizes: 8-16
Colour: Ivory
Shipping & Cleaning: £8.50
Returns: free
Most brides are familiar with ASOS, but few know they have a rental section, and the pries are extremely affordable! You can get this lovely Asos Edition Neve Placement Embroidered And Beaded Cami Wedding Dress In Ivory for just 71p a day when it would cost you 275 to buy new. That’s a massive saving, even with the £8.50 shipping and cleaning cost on top. All of the dresses are made by ASOS - you won’t find any big brands here to rent, but even so, it’s well worth checking out.
Etsy rental wedding dresses
Peekaboo Hire 1970s vintage cream wedding dress
Rental price: £64 for 3 days (£21.30 a day)
Retail price: £2995
Sizes: 8-14
Colour: cream
Shipping: £3.95
Cleaning: £20
Returns: £3.95
If you do a bit of searching, there are several companies on Etsy that will rent beautiful dresses for your big day. Both Peekaboo Vintage Store Hire and Propsandrops are two great examples. Every shop has a different set of rules, however, so make sure you read the small print about shipping, returns and what yuo’ll be liable for in terms of damages. How lovely is this 1970s-style wedding dress from Peekaboo Vintage? Yours for only £21 per day.
Selfridges rental wedding dresses
Rotate Birger Christensen Noon dress
Rental price: From £49 for 4 days (£12.25 a day)
Retail price: £340
Sizes: 8-16
Colour: Ivory
Shipping: free
Cleaning: free
Returns: free
As part of their Project Earth initiative, Selfridges offers rentals for 4,8,16 or 30 days. Just select your dream dress and get it delivered straight to your door. Delivery, returns and dry-cleaning services are free (and they use prepaid reusable packaging) If the dress doesn’t fit, you can return it within 24 hours for a refund, minus the dry cleaning and delivery charge. This vintage-style Rotate Birger Christian wedding dress with puffball sleeves is our top pick.
The Devout rental wedding dresses
Whistles Esther bardot Wedding dress
Rental price: From £19 for 7 days (£2.71 a day)
Retail price: £499
Sizes: 8-16
Colour: Ivory
Shipping: free
Cleaning: free
Returns: free
Clothes rental service the Devout has collaborated with Whistles to launch a number of incredible wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses onto its membership platform. Cut those wedding costs and rent your wedding dress - like this lovely Whistles Esther Bardot wedding dress - plus two bridesmaids dresses for as little as £39 per month.
The all-inclusive membership, which features laundry, delivery, collection and damage protection, can be enjoyed on a rolling basis or if you don’t want to sign up for the monthly plan, you can get a one-off 7-day rental for £19.
MyWardrobe HQ rental wedding dresses
Savannah Miller Mathilde dress
Rental price: £185 per day
Retail price: £3,699
Sizes: 12 only
Colour: White
Shipping: £8
Cleaning: free
Returns: free
By Rotation rental wedding dresses
1930s Vintage White Wedding Dress
Rental price: £100 for 2 days (£50 per day)
Retail price: £900
Sizes: 8 only
Colour: White
Shipping: free
Cleaning: free
Returns: Responsibility of the renter
From vintage gowns to chic modern silhouettes, By Rotation has something to suit every bride. Renters simply list an item with prices and minimum rental periods, and those interested can submit a rental request via the secure messaging system. We're loving this silk 1930s dress with puff sleeves.
Meet the expert
As the founder of Lavinia Stewart-Brown Events, Lavinia is one of the UK’s most sought-after wedding and events planners. With a wealth of expertise in the curation and management of spectacular events, Lavinia's career to date has ranged from private parties and intimate and full-scale weddings to corporate events, award ceremonies and much more! Having started her career in the media industry, Lavinia grew her expertise and experience by putting herself at the forefront of a collection of globally prestigious and unforgettable celebrations. As an expert in her field, Lavinia is well-versed in various topics, from curating intimate dinner parties and hosting kids' parties to tips on wedding planning and tablescaping.