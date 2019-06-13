How to plan a wedding: the ultimate checklist that every bride-to-be needs Everything you need to plan your big day

So you’ve just got engaged? Congratulations! As well as being an incredibly exciting time celebrating with your friends and family, it can also be quite overwhelming if you have no idea on where to start when planning a wedding. From setting the date to finding the perfect wedding venue and deciding on any theme for your big day, there is a lot to think about, but our handy wedding timeline will give you lots of advice and guidance on how to plan a wedding – starting 12 months in advance.

With most engagements lasting less than 18 months according to Bridebook’s 2019 UK wedding report, this gives couples plenty of time to save money and carefully consider what they want from their special day. Budget is a huge factor when wedding planning, and should be one of the first things you think about, so you know roughly how much you can allocate to everything from the venue to the dress and the catering.

Follow our handy wedding planning timeline in the countdown to your big day

Once you’ve found and booked your ceremony and reception venues, you can start booking suppliers, including your DJ or band, photographers, and caterer if there isn’t one at your venue. Writing your guest list and starting to notify invitees about your wedding date should also be high on your agenda, so everybody knows to keep the date free.

STORY: 5 ways to reduce wedding costs for yourself and your guests

After the main things are booked, you can start thinking about wedding outfits for yourselves and the rest of the wedding party. Then enjoy a break from wedding planning by browsing for honeymoon inspiration and decide where you can go to unwind once it’s all over. From hair and makeup trials to the seating plan and wedding breakfast menu, there will be lots to sort out as your wedding day approaches, but our handy printable checklist will help you to stay organised and prioritise what needs to be done when. Good luck!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.