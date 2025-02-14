How to keep the romance alive in your 60s with no 'expiration date'

Just because you are in the throes of midlife, there's no reason to think that romance has passed you by.

Whether you are in the first flush of love or have been in a relationship for decades, dating and relationship coach Kate Mansfield says we should embrace keeping the spark alive when we are in our 60s.

"While aging has its challenges, it is my belief that there are many benefits to getting older, especially when it comes to sex and relationships," Kate says. "Often as we age into our 50s and 60s we get more confident and appreciative of what we bring to the table personality wise, and the shift from a focus on physical looks towards character attributes is a lovely opportunity for a deeper connection. Love doesn't have to have an expiration date."

Here the coach, who has worked with A-list celebrities and elite athletes, shares her top tips for maintaining that spark while navigating the beautiful journey of ageing.

1. Prioritise quality time together

Schedule regular date nights—whether it's dinner at your favourite restaurant or a cosy movie night at home, treat it like a special occasion.

You could explore new hobbies and try something new together, such as painting, dancing, or cooking classes. It keeps things fresh and exciting.

2. Communicate openly and honestly

Share your feelings and don't bottle things up! Being open helps deepen your connection. Show genuine interest when your partner speaks. Put down your phone and really engage with them.

3. Keep the physical connection alive

Small gestures of affectionate touch such as holding hands, cuddling or a gentle kiss can go a long way in maintaining intimacy. Explore intimacy and talk about your desires and needs in the bedroom. It's all about discovering what feels good for both of you.

4. Celebrate each other

Regularly express what you love about your partner with compliments. A little appreciation can boost mood and connection. Celebrate milestones too -remember anniversaries, birthdays and achievements. Make these moments special with thoughtful surprises.

5. Stay adventurous



Travel together - explore new places, whether it's a weekend getaway or a dream holiday. New experiences create lasting memories. Be open to trying new activities, whether it's a new restaurant or a spontaneous road trip. Adventure keeps the excitement and connection alive.

Managing libido and energy levels together

You might not feel as sprightly as you did in your 20s, or as keen to get involved in bedroom gymnastics as you once were, but there are ways around common issues that might be holding you back from embracing your romantic side.

Open conversations

Talk openly about any changes you're experiencing. Sharing your feelings can help reduce anxiety and foster intimacy.

Explore alternatives

If your libido dips, find other ways to connect. Cuddling, kissing and affectionate touch can maintain closeness, even if intimacy looks different.

Focus on overall wellness

Stress management techniques such as yoga, meditation, or even just enjoying nature can help boost energy and mood for both partners.

Plan for rest

Listen to your bodies. If you're feeling tired, don't push yourselves. Quality time can happen in quiet moments too — think of a cosy night wrapped in blankets!

Maintaining romance in your 60s is all about making intentional choices to connect, nurture, and celebrate each other. Remember that hormonal changes are a normal part of ageing, and they can be managed with a little care and understanding. By approaching these changes with compassion and teamwork, you’ll not only navigate them effectively but also strengthen your bond in the process.

Keep the communication flowing, embrace the journey, and don't forget to enjoy every moment together while you can.