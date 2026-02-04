Kurt Russell cheekily confesses 'I'm learning' discussing Valentine's Day with Goldie Hawn

Over 40 years into their romance, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have still got that magic!

The couple first began dating on Valentine's Day in 1983, and 43 years down the line, they're still just as much together and in love, as evidenced by Kurt's confession about the holiday.

The actor spoke with Extra at the Apple TV Press Day for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, in which he co-stars with his son Wyatt Russell. Since 2019, Wyatt, 39, has been married to Meredith Hagner, also an actress.

When the father-son duo were asked about Valentine's Day plans, after a bit of chuckling, Kurt, 74, responded: "Lots of flowers, a lot of candy, and we've got to start thinking about Valentine's Day gifts."

Wyatt, ever the romantic, replied: "Oh, I think about it every day!" He continued: "Every day is Valentine's Day in my house. We'll do something fun together, I don't know where we'll be."

"It's the most important day of any person's relationship, so I'm coming through this year," he confidently added, to which his dad jokingly contributed: "I'm learning!"

Over the years, Kurt and Goldie, 80, have become a shining example of a Hollywood relationship, with the couple also sharing a close bond with their children. Between them, they have a blended family of four kids and eight grandchildren.

One of the most notable aspects of their relationship, however, is that they never married, nor have shown an interest in tying the knot. Goldie was previously married twice, first to Gus Trikonis and then to Bill Hudson (welcoming her kids Kate and Oliver Hudson with him). Kurt was previously married to Season Hubley (welcoming his son Boston Russell with her).

During a recent appearance on The Dan Buettner Podcast, the Private Benjamin star explained just what it is that makes their relationship tick. "Freedom," she simply stated.

"And I really feel this way, and I always have. And even if we did get married, it wouldn't make any difference because it's 42 years now."

She continued: "If I'm a bird and you leave the cage door open, I may never fly out. But if you close that door, for my freedom and my independence, I would probably take, like, all my feathers off. It's a freedom of self, it's a freedom of basically, not melding into somebody else."

The idea of getting married at this point doesn't appeal to either of them, with Goldie further saying: "This whole idea of becoming one is not my idea of fun. That's why it works." And despite whatever imperfections or flaws the other have, while they may not always enjoy it, it's not a reason to walk away.

"Why is that a reason to break up?" she reasoned. "Why is that a reason to say this isn't working? You might not like it, but is that a reason to suddenly decide that this isn't working for me?"