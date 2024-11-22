I feel sexier going into my 70s than I did in my 20s

HELLO!'s Second Act columnist Rosie Green, 50, wrote that post-divorce, she has "found a new freedom" when it comes to sex, sharing: "It's been an incredible bonus to discover my sexuality."

Explaining how sex has become important to her again in midlife, Rosie revealed: "It took me a divorce to understand how important intimacy is to a relationship and thus your happiness."

Rosie is part of a new wave of midlife women reclaiming their sexuality, including Tina Pemberton, 69, who recently re-entered the dating game and is sharing her experiences on her 'Tina Goes Dating' series on TikTok.

© John Scott Tina Pemberton is dating again at 69

"I feel more sexy going into my seventies than I was in my twenties," she says, adding: "I was so self-conscious when I was younger but I've got to the age where I don't give a damn. And because you don't give a damn, you exude self-confidence – but it's taken me all these years to realise it."

Rosie and Tina's takes on sex in their forties and beyond are refreshing, especially when a new study from LoveHoney revealed that 54% of Brits think people should stop having sex after a certain age simply because of their body being older.

The research also found that 45% of 18-24-year-olds believe people older than 50 should stop having sex at some point – yikes!

To dispel these long-held assumptions around sex in later life, LoveHoney appointed three senior sex advisors, all over 60, who are working hard to shut down the belief that sex ends in midlife. Here's what they want you to know…

1. Sex shouldn't take a backseat

Judith Vandepeer Delgado, 62, is a burlesque performer and teacher who is passionate and open about the power of dance to boost body confidence and help people feel sexually empowered.

© John Scott Judith Vandepeer Delgadon says our sex life isn't over in our 60s

"Your sex life over 60 doesn't need to take a back seat and it doesn't deserve to be treated as something to be hush-hush about," she enthuses.

READ: I found the love of my life in my 60s after leaving my husband

2. Body confidence plays a part

Judith notes that a lack of body confidence could be the reason sex falls down the priority list as we age, explaining: "Body confidence can take a nosedive as you get older but it's so worth taking the time to accept and love yourself fully, which for me includes being open, playful and fully embracing your needs and desires around sex and intimacy."

3. Forget what others think

"As an older woman, you probably know yourself pretty well and have grown to care less and less about what people think about you and what they consider is the 'correct' way to behave as you age. Be bold, be fearless and above all - make it fun!" encourages Judith.

4. Taboos are made to be broken

Suzanne Noble, 63, is the host of the podcast 'Sex Advice for Seniors', a show dedicated to tackling the challenges and taboos around sex and relationships as we get older. She's passionate about everyone enjoying a fulfilling sex life, no matter their age and says: "It's important to break down the taboos around having sex in later life.

© John Scott Suzanne Noble is the host of podcast 'Sex Advice for Seniors'

"The more we can normalise conversations around sex and ageing, the easier it will be for society to consider sexual pleasure as an essential for healthy ageing."

ADVICE: Navigating 'exhausting' midlife dating – from people who have been there

Suzanne notes that while sex might not be the same as when she was younger, and things take a little more time, there's nothing to be ashamed of. "I always use a vibrator with my partner and it's about removing the shame of needing extra help," she says of using sex toys in midlife.

5. Sexual reawakening can happen at any age

Tina shared that when she was going through perimenopause, sex was so painful she thought she'd never want to try again – until she connected with an "amazing friend with benefits" sharing: "I have never had such amazing sex."

Passionate about breaking stereotypes about getting back out there later in life, Tina hopes to empower more people to do the same, sharing: "A sexual reawakening is possible at any age," she says. "A lot of people think sex just stops as you get older, but while you might not look the same, you still feel the same."