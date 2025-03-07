Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene is a rocker bride in cut-out black wedding corset we all missed
Princess Charlene of Monaco with black mermaid dress heavy eye makeup and blonde quiff© Getty Images

Prince Albert's bride was pictured attending The Eagles concert the night before her wedding

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene wowed royal fans around the globe with her bold array of bridal outfits back in 2011 – but there was one look we missed. Do you remember her fourth wedding outfit?

The royal couple hosted three days of wedding celebrations, including an Eagles concert on 30 June, a civil ceremony on 1 July in the Throne Room of the Prince’s Palace, and a religious ceremony on 2 July. Each saw Charlene showcase her sartorial prowess in unique outfits, but one slipped through our fingers.

Charlene Wittstock and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend a concert by The Eagles at Louis II Stadium to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Charlene Wittstock in Monaco.© Corbis via Getty Images
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended a concert by The Eagles the night before their wedding in 2011

Charlene's pre-wedding outfit at the concert was an unconventional black outfit made up of a strapless corset with a daring cut-out under her bust, fitted ebony trousers that showcased her swimmer's figure and strappy heels. 

Charlene (nee Wittstock) looked glamorous in a cut-out strapless top at her pre-wedding concert© Corbis via Getty Images
Charlene (nee Wittstock) looked glamorous in a cut-out strapless top

She accessorised with a black and cream choker and styled her blonde pixie cut in a voluminous 'do away from her face.

Charlene Wittstock and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend a concert by The Eagles at Louis II Stadium to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Charlene Wittstock© Getty Images
The bride-to-be wore an unconventional all black bridal outfit

The bride-to-be was spotted kissing her fiancé Prince Albert, cuddling up to him in the stands and grinning as they held up a signed guitar – a very happy outing that shut down any rumours of her reported unhappiness on her wedding day.

Charlene Wittstock and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend a concert by The Eagles at Louis II Stadium to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Charlene Wittstock in Monaco.© Corbis via Getty Images
The couple were the picture of happiness at their pre-wedding concert

"It was such a wonderful three days. Even months afterwards I would get flashbacks and think, 'Oh, my goodness, did I really have the Eagles playing at my wedding?' I think back and wonder how we managed to pull it off," she told The Times.

Three wedding dresses

Princess Charlene in blue blazer and skirt and Prince Albert in suit© Getty
Princess Charlene wore blue to her civil ceremony

The following day, Charlene had a civil ceremony in the Throne Room of the Prince’s Palace where she wore a custom-made aquamarine Chanel suit.

The wide-leg palazzo trousers and strapless top were covered by a matching jacket for the ceremony, but she later removed it to show off her unique bridal look while on stage at the Jean Michel Jarre concert.

Princess Charlene of Monaco in a blue outfit leaning into Prince Albert II of Monaco appear onstage during the Jean Michel Jarre wedding concert © Getty
She removed her coat during the Jean Michel Jarre wedding concert

This could be why her blue outfit has been mistaken for her pre-wedding Eagles concert outfit.

Speaking of her unique bridal style, she told Vogue: "It is my creation and I’m proud of it. It’s feminine and keeps with tradition yet has a little twist that reflects my personal style.

"I thought it was a nice change to go for trousers instead of a skirt, especially since I’m an athlete and have always kept my clothes clean and simple."

On 1 July, Charlene walked down the aisle in front of stars such as Naomi Campbell and Prince Edward in an off-the-shoulder Armani Prive gown featuring 40,000 Swarovski crystals and a five-meter-long train. It supposedly took three seamstresses over 2,500 hours to complete the iconic look, which was described as "timeless."

Princess Charlene walking down the aisle with her father Mike Wittstock© Sylvain Lefevre
Charlene looked stunning in an embellished wedding dress

Gushing about how the design complemented the former Olympic swimmer's figure, Giorgio Armani's niece Roberta told Vogue: "My uncle wanted to make sure the dress was timeless and sophisticated. Charlene is blessed with an amazing body and spectacular shoulders, which is a fantastic base for any dress. The shade of ivory we chose suits her skin so well."

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco cut their wedding cake© Palais Princier
The royal bride changed into a tiered second wedding dress

She later changed into a sleeveless, ruffled design featuring rows of sequins alongside a bejewelled Alice hairband for the evening reception, where she was pictured alongside a towering cake.

