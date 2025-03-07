Princess Charlene is a rocker bride in cut-out black wedding corset we all missed

Princess Charlene wowed royal fans around the globe with her bold array of bridal outfits back in 2011 – but there was one look we missed. Do you remember her fourth wedding outfit?

The royal couple hosted three days of wedding celebrations, including an Eagles concert on 30 June, a civil ceremony on 1 July in the Throne Room of the Prince’s Palace, and a religious ceremony on 2 July. Each saw Charlene showcase her sartorial prowess in unique outfits, but one slipped through our fingers.

© Corbis via Getty Images Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended a concert by The Eagles the night before their wedding in 2011

Charlene's pre-wedding outfit at the concert was an unconventional black outfit made up of a strapless corset with a daring cut-out under her bust, fitted ebony trousers that showcased her swimmer's figure and strappy heels.

© Corbis via Getty Images Charlene (nee Wittstock) looked glamorous in a cut-out strapless top

She accessorised with a black and cream choker and styled her blonde pixie cut in a voluminous 'do away from her face.

© Getty Images The bride-to-be wore an unconventional all black bridal outfit

The bride-to-be was spotted kissing her fiancé Prince Albert, cuddling up to him in the stands and grinning as they held up a signed guitar – a very happy outing that shut down any rumours of her reported unhappiness on her wedding day.

© Corbis via Getty Images The couple were the picture of happiness at their pre-wedding concert

"It was such a wonderful three days. Even months afterwards I would get flashbacks and think, 'Oh, my goodness, did I really have the Eagles playing at my wedding?' I think back and wonder how we managed to pull it off," she told The Times.

Three wedding dresses

© Getty Princess Charlene wore blue to her civil ceremony

The following day, Charlene had a civil ceremony in the Throne Room of the Prince’s Palace where she wore a custom-made aquamarine Chanel suit.

The wide-leg palazzo trousers and strapless top were covered by a matching jacket for the ceremony, but she later removed it to show off her unique bridal look while on stage at the Jean Michel Jarre concert.

© Getty She removed her coat during the Jean Michel Jarre wedding concert

This could be why her blue outfit has been mistaken for her pre-wedding Eagles concert outfit.

Speaking of her unique bridal style, she told Vogue: "It is my creation and I’m proud of it. It’s feminine and keeps with tradition yet has a little twist that reflects my personal style.

"I thought it was a nice change to go for trousers instead of a skirt, especially since I’m an athlete and have always kept my clothes clean and simple."

On 1 July, Charlene walked down the aisle in front of stars such as Naomi Campbell and Prince Edward in an off-the-shoulder Armani Prive gown featuring 40,000 Swarovski crystals and a five-meter-long train. It supposedly took three seamstresses over 2,500 hours to complete the iconic look, which was described as "timeless."

© Sylvain Lefevre Charlene looked stunning in an embellished wedding dress

Gushing about how the design complemented the former Olympic swimmer's figure, Giorgio Armani's niece Roberta told Vogue: "My uncle wanted to make sure the dress was timeless and sophisticated. Charlene is blessed with an amazing body and spectacular shoulders, which is a fantastic base for any dress. The shade of ivory we chose suits her skin so well."

© Palais Princier The royal bride changed into a tiered second wedding dress

She later changed into a sleeveless, ruffled design featuring rows of sequins alongside a bejewelled Alice hairband for the evening reception, where she was pictured alongside a towering cake.