Princess Charlene is a rocker bride in cut-out black wedding corset we all missed

Princess Charlene wowed royal fans around the globe with her bold array of bridal outfits back in 2011 – but there was one look we missed. Do you remember her fourth wedding outfit?
The royal couple hosted three days of wedding celebrations, including an Eagles concert on 30 June, a civil ceremony on 1 July in the Throne Room of the Prince’s Palace, and a religious ceremony on 2 July. Each saw Charlene showcase her sartorial prowess in unique outfits, but one slipped through our fingers.
Charlene's pre-wedding outfit at the concert was an unconventional black outfit made up of a strapless corset with a daring cut-out under her bust, fitted ebony trousers that showcased her swimmer's figure and strappy heels.
She accessorised with a black and cream choker and styled her blonde pixie cut in a voluminous 'do away from her face.
The bride-to-be was spotted kissing her fiancé Prince Albert, cuddling up to him in the stands and grinning as they held up a signed guitar – a very happy outing that shut down any rumours of her reported unhappiness on her wedding day.
"It was such a wonderful three days. Even months afterwards I would get flashbacks and think, 'Oh, my goodness, did I really have the Eagles playing at my wedding?' I think back and wonder how we managed to pull it off," she told The Times.
Three wedding dresses
The following day, Charlene had a civil ceremony in the Throne Room of the Prince’s Palace where she wore a custom-made aquamarine Chanel suit.
The wide-leg palazzo trousers and strapless top were covered by a matching jacket for the ceremony, but she later removed it to show off her unique bridal look while on stage at the Jean Michel Jarre concert.
This could be why her blue outfit has been mistaken for her pre-wedding Eagles concert outfit.
Speaking of her unique bridal style, she told Vogue: "It is my creation and I’m proud of it. It’s feminine and keeps with tradition yet has a little twist that reflects my personal style.
"I thought it was a nice change to go for trousers instead of a skirt, especially since I’m an athlete and have always kept my clothes clean and simple."
On 1 July, Charlene walked down the aisle in front of stars such as Naomi Campbell and Prince Edward in an off-the-shoulder Armani Prive gown featuring 40,000 Swarovski crystals and a five-meter-long train. It supposedly took three seamstresses over 2,500 hours to complete the iconic look, which was described as "timeless."
Gushing about how the design complemented the former Olympic swimmer's figure, Giorgio Armani's niece Roberta told Vogue: "My uncle wanted to make sure the dress was timeless and sophisticated. Charlene is blessed with an amazing body and spectacular shoulders, which is a fantastic base for any dress. The shade of ivory we chose suits her skin so well."
She later changed into a sleeveless, ruffled design featuring rows of sequins alongside a bejewelled Alice hairband for the evening reception, where she was pictured alongside a towering cake.