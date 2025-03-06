Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Was Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding cake maker just inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.© PA Images via Getty Images

Was the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding cake maker just inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex served a lemon and elderflower cake to their wedding guests in 2018

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Fiona Cairns, the culinary mastermind behind the Prince and Princess of Wales' fairytale wedding cake for their nuptials in 2011, has released a new bake as part of her range available at Waitrose - and it's just like a slice of royal wedding cake. 

"Our deliciously light and flavour packed Lemon & Elderflower Loaf Cake has now dropped in Waitrose and Ocado," penned the baker on Instagram. 

"It’s the perfect teatime treat to savour with a cup of good old English breakfast tea." 

A lemon sponge cake served on a pink plate© Fiona Cairns
Fiona Cairns shared a photograph of her lemon and elderflower cake on Instagram

When Fiona was tasked with baking William and Kate's 12-tier towering fruit cake more than a decade ago, the cake took six people and three days to assemble.

The memorable tower of confectionery delights was a real architectural project, standing over 1 metre tall and weighing 100kg. Fiona had previously shared in Town & Country magazine that Kate was very involved but "lovely" throughout the design process. 

William and Kate's wedding cake© Getty
William and Kate's wedding cake was baked by Fiona Cairns and her team

"She put us absolutely at ease, she's as natural and as lovely as we all see her in the media. It was a wonderful process."

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding cake

Fiona's new cake flavour echoes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's beautiful wedding cake baked by California-native Claire Ptak. Eschewing the tradition of a fruit cake, Harry and Meghan chose to opt for sweetness, commissioning an eight-tier lemon and elderflower cake for their special day. 

The wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes in Windsor Castle for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor,England© WPA Pool, Getty
The wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes in Windsor Castle for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

It's not the first time Harry and Meghan's wedding cake has enjoyed another moment in the spotlight this week. The beautiful bake featured in an episode of the Duchess' eight-part hosting series on Netflix, With Love, Meghan

When Meghan hosts her close friend and make-up artist, Daniel Martin in Episode One, the duo are seen baking a honey and lemon cake with ingredients from Meghan's garden.

Meghan Markle with Daniel Martin in kitchen on With Love, Meghan© Netflix
Meghan makes friend Daniel a healing cup of tea and cake in her new Netflix series

Daniel makes reference to the tiered cake at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials. "It was lemon and…" Daniel began, before Meghan replies: "Lemon and elderflower, well remembered!"

With Love, Meghan: episode guide

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

