Was the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding cake maker just inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Fiona Cairns, the culinary mastermind behind the Prince and Princess of Wales' fairytale wedding cake for their nuptials in 2011, has released a new bake as part of her range available at Waitrose - and it's just like a slice of royal wedding cake.

"Our deliciously light and flavour packed Lemon & Elderflower Loaf Cake has now dropped in Waitrose and Ocado," penned the baker on Instagram.

"It’s the perfect teatime treat to savour with a cup of good old English breakfast tea."

© Fiona Cairns Fiona Cairns shared a photograph of her lemon and elderflower cake on Instagram

When Fiona was tasked with baking William and Kate's 12-tier towering fruit cake more than a decade ago, the cake took six people and three days to assemble.

The memorable tower of confectionery delights was a real architectural project, standing over 1 metre tall and weighing 100kg. Fiona had previously shared in Town & Country magazine that Kate was very involved but "lovely" throughout the design process.

© Getty William and Kate's wedding cake was baked by Fiona Cairns and her team

"She put us absolutely at ease, she's as natural and as lovely as we all see her in the media. It was a wonderful process."

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding cake

Fiona's new cake flavour echoes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's beautiful wedding cake baked by California-native Claire Ptak. Eschewing the tradition of a fruit cake, Harry and Meghan chose to opt for sweetness, commissioning an eight-tier lemon and elderflower cake for their special day.

© WPA Pool, Getty The wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes in Windsor Castle for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

It's not the first time Harry and Meghan's wedding cake has enjoyed another moment in the spotlight this week. The beautiful bake featured in an episode of the Duchess' eight-part hosting series on Netflix, With Love, Meghan.

When Meghan hosts her close friend and make-up artist, Daniel Martin in Episode One, the duo are seen baking a honey and lemon cake with ingredients from Meghan's garden.

© Netflix Meghan makes friend Daniel a healing cup of tea and cake in her new Netflix series

Daniel makes reference to the tiered cake at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials. "It was lemon and…" Daniel began, before Meghan replies: "Lemon and elderflower, well remembered!"