Princess Charlene perfects power dressing in immaculate £4.2k checkerboard suit

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco attended a poignant engagement on Tuesday morning, meeting childcare providers and young children at the newly renovated Monte-Carlo Nursery.

Showcasing her immaculate style, Princess Charlene looked divine in a slick tailored power suit and crisp white shirt, tying her look together with a pair of point-toe pumps.

The South African-born Monegasque royal opted for refined elegance, slipping into a cashmere blend blazer and matching trousers from Kiton, setting her back £4,200. Featuring a soft beige plaid design, Princess Charlene's power suit was the perfect example of her personal style; playful yet pristine.

The former Olympian opted for a royally-loved brand, Manolo Blahnik for her footwear, sliding into the 'Maysale 50' pumps adorned with a large square buckle.

Princess Charlene has been growing out her once signature pixie cut, styling her honey-hued locks into elegant ballerina buns and neatly pinned chignons. For Tuesday's occasion, the mother-of-two chose to pin her hair in a romantic low bun, letting face-framing bangs curl around her beautiful features.

© Palais Princier / Eric Mathon Princess Charlene wore a sharp tailored suit from Kiton

A post shared on Instagram via the royal couple's official account read: "Welcomed by the Mayor of Monaco, Mr. Georges Marsan, the Princely Couple first attended the blessing of the establishment by Father Jean Ariel Bauza Salinas.

"Reopened on January 16 after several months of work, the structure was modernised in order to better meet the current needs of Early Childhood and to comply with the new standards in force.

"Furthermore, a complete renovation of the annex, dedicated to older children, is currently being planned. This project involves the reconfiguration of spaces to integrate an additional activity room, facilities adapted for people with reduced mobility, a laundry room, an isolation room, as well as an enlarged management office, which can also serve as a meeting room."

© Palais Princier / Eric Mathon Princess Charlene had the sweetest interactions with some of the nursery children

While thousands flooded the post with 'likes', others were quick to comment on how Princess Charlene's kind nature shined through when she was interacting with the young children at the nursery.

"Princess Charlene is so loving with children," commented one fan, as another wrote: "The Princely couple are looking gorgeous. Princess Charlene looks stunning. She exudes such sweetness towards the children."

A third commented sweetly: "You can tell how kind she is. Like being visited by an angel."

