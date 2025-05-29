Lady Frederick Windsor's 'disgusting' wedding hair her husband still gets upset about

Many remember their wedding day as one of the happiest days of their lives. However, Lady Frederick Windsor's wife Sophie Winkleman has recalled in a new interview that she remembers elements of her special day in a less than favourable way.

"My hair was so disgusting and Freddy still gets upset about it," Sophie told the Telegraph, reflecting on her 2009 wedding to Lord Frederick Windsor at Hampton Court Palace. "It was just disgusting. And my mother-in-law chose my dress, which was very sweet and puffy, but I looked barking."

The dress in question was a silk number designed by Anna Bystrova of Roza Couture with lace sleeves and hand-embellished sequins.

© Getty The royals got married on 12 September 2009

The daughter-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent revealed that her "barking" appearance was a result of the wedding falling second in line of priority to a major life upheaval taking place soon after the wedding.

Sophie's wedding 'blur'

"It was such a blur because we had to move to Los Angeles the day after and I had to start a brand new job the day after that," she said. "So we got married on Saturday and moved everything, our whole lives out to America the day after. And I’d been so concentrating on the work that I hadn’t thought about the wedding."

© WPA Pool Sophie said the planning of her wedding was a blur

Sophie added that she felt relieved that her mother-in-law was happy to take the reins. "She sort of took it all over and I actually didn’t mind at all," Sophie revealed.

© Getty Sophie is the daughter-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

"I thought, 'Great, do everything.' I was concentrating on this acting job and saying goodbye to my darling granny who wasn’t very well and just doing other stuff. But now I look back on it and think I should have worn a simpler dress and I should have got my hair blow dried by someone who’d done it before."

Sophie goes stateside

The couple moved to the American city so that Sophie could continue her acting work that had already seen her star in Disney's 2005 adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and 2007 TV drama The Trial of Tony Blair.

© Getty Sophie is a film and TV actress

While Stateside, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Maud. Their second daughter, Isabella, was born three years later in 2016 once they had moved back to the UK.

Lord and Lady Frederick's wedding day

Frederick and Sophie's wedding day was a important date in the society circle's diary. The ceremony was attended by around 400 guests, including Princess Eugenie, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, and singer Bryan Adams.

© Getty Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman got married at Hampton Court Palace

As the half-sister of the bride through their father Barry Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman was also in attendance.

