Princess Stephanie enchants the world with her regal wedding look

There's nothing more magical than a royal wedding. And Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg looked every part the enchanting bride as she walked down the aisle on Saturday in a bespoke Elie Saab gown.



It's not surprising that the couture creation by the Lebanese designer took a total of 3,900 hours to make – 700 with the seamstress and an extraordinary 3,200 for the embroidery. Utterly timeless, the exquisite design – complete with a 13 ft train – was embellished with 50,000 pearls and threaded with ethereal silver.

The flattering A-line hem was set off by a fitted bodice that enhanced Princess Stephanie's petite frame, whilst a skirt embossed with 80,000 transparent crystals spread upon the steps as she walked up to the Cathedral in Luxembourg.



A low-set chignon twisted around her glorious ivory silk tulle veil. Hair stylist Tom Marcineau of the House of Carita in Paris made sure the Princess' blonde locks were firmly in place, crowned only with a glistening Altenloh de Bruxelles tiara. The leaf motif of the dress complemented the design of the diamond headdress – which has been passed down by her family since 1878.

Looking the embodiment of regal elegance, the Belgian Countess kept her look natural yet feminine with the help of master make-up artist Bouzouk who focused on enhancing the bride's flawless skin.



So her wedding gown, truely fit for a princess – and family heirloom tiara – were allowed to dazzle the crowds, with simple yet delicate diamond and pearl drop earrings for a final finishing touch.

The radiant couple exchanged vows and united their families with simple wedding bands made of fair-trade gold.

Honouring her late mother, the bride also wore her mother's engagement ring on her left hand whilst wearing her own on her right hand.