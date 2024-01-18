Prince Mateen of Brunei's royal bride puts a new meaning to 'dripping in diamonds' in spellbinding wedding dress

Prince Abdul Mateen, Brunei's former most-eligible bachelor, is officially a married man.

The Bruneian royal's wedding to his bride Anisha Rosnah came to a close on 16 January after a glittering ten-day event saw the couple tie the knot in front of thousands of esteemed guests from across the globe.

A ten-day long royal wedding extravaganza undeniably calls for spectacular outfits, though nothing could have prepared the world for a breathtaking Anisha's final bridal gown - a custom ZUHAIR MURAD - designed to dazzle guests at the couple's wedding reception.

Ending the week-long celebrations, Prince Abdul and his wife Anisha treated their guests to an evening of grandeur with a banquet at Balai Persantapan at the palace. Looking sublime, the royal bride slipped into the spectacular sparkling gown, walking hand-in-hand into the venue with her new husband.

Guests were dazzled by Anisha's spellbinding gown that boasted a high scooped neckline, elegant long sleeves, and a billowing fishtail skirt elevated with a rippling train.

The 29-year-old looked breathtaking in the bespoke bridal gown, which was adorned with thousands of hand-sewn jewels. The beguiling bride paired her ivory gown with an exquisite embroidered veil, topped with Mateen's sister Princess Fadzilah of Brunei's diamond bridal tiara as a marker of her newly received royal stature.

"I had the honour to be part of the Brunei family royal wedding by designing Prince Abdul Mateen’s bride wedding dress. Congratulations to the beautiful couple, wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness," her bridal couture designer proudly shared on Instagram, sparking a rapture of excitement in the comments from royal style fans.

"She has the biggest diamonds on her but her smile is somehow brighter the diamonds! Such a beautiful young lady," penned one, as another comment read: "This dress is a piece of art."

"She’s so perfect I thought she was AI at first," chimed in another, as a fourth quipped: "Your work is flawless."

© IQBAL DATO HJ SELAMAT Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah got married at Istana Nurul Iman on January 14, 2024

Prince Mateen, meanwhile, officially marked the end of his bachelor days and embarked on married life in a dapper black military uniform.

© IQBAL SELAMAT Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah walk down the aisle during their wedding reception

"This wedding left me speechless," said photographer German Larkin, a sentiment likely shared by royal fans across the world.Speaking of the final celebration, he penned: "Last day of the wedding festivities. A royal banquet for 5,000 people from all over the world. HRH Prince Mateen and Anisha shined bright."