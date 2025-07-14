Meet Neil Diamond's blonde bombshell third wife who's 30 years his junior

"Sweet Caroline" singer Neil Diamond is a Grammy and Golden Globe-winning artist. His thriving career included him being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Many fans know about his successful career and now it's time to delve into his personal life. The musician has been married to Katie McNeil Diamond since 2012, and she has been there for him both personally and professionally.

About Katie's career

She began her career as a music producer back in 1998. She is credited for creating the music behind multiple movies and TV series, which include, Tonight at the House of Blues, Stone Temple, House of Yes: Live from the House of Blues, Public Enemy: Live from the House of Blues, and more.

Katie also provided the music videos for "Heart: Alive in Seattle" and "Check, 1, 2." The pair met in 2007, while Katie was working with Neil's manager Irving Azoff.

How did the pair meet?

The duo met on the set of a documentary on the singer's life, and Katie was the video producer. Neil made the move by asking her out on a date, which led to her becoming his manager.

She grew up listening to the musician thanks to her parents who consistently blasted his music around the house, therefore she was very excited about her new role.

At first, she was hesitant about getting romantically involved, but their connection became too strong to ignore. Katie candidly shared with Parade: "Part of me said, 'Don't get involved, he's a client. There are a lot of complications for a lot of reasons. But our chemistry grew into something that couldn't be denied."

When it came to Katie discovering her feelings for Neil, it was her mother who made the realization first. Katie confessed: "I'd be on the phone with her saying, 'He's really wonderful, if only he were 30 years younger,' then, 'If only he were 20 years younger,' and the next would be, 'If only he were 10 years younger.' Finally, it was, 'Forget it, I’m going for it!' My mom knew before I did that I was in love."

About their special bond

Neil, who has been married twice before, experienced something different and new with Katie. He transparently shared with Parade: "I've finally found somebody who's up to the task of being my wife, because I'm very high maintenance. Well, when I need my wife or when I need companion­ship or someone to talk to, I need it, like, now."

The musician commended his wife for consistently being emotionally available for him. Neil added: "So my wife will have to give up whatever she's doing at that moment to tend to my needs. And in the same way, I would tend to hers. That's not such an easy thing to do."

Katie jokingly expressed: "He told you that? Well, he requires attention.” Looks like the happy couple share a great sense of humor, which must be one of their secrets to longevity.