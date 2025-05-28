Meet Neil Young's famous wife

Neil Young is one of the most influential singers in rock history. For over six decades, he's played music – both solo and with bands. Neil's released over 40 studio albums and still sells out stadiums today. And he doesn't do it alone.

In 2018, Neil married actress Daryl Hannah. The couple connected on their shared commitment to environmental activism. Read on to learn more about Daryl.

The 1980s star

Daryl was born and raised in Chicago. Her first claim to fame was in the sci-fi classic Blade Runner, where she played the character Pris. She went on to star in many other hits, including Splash, Roxanne (with Steve Martin), and Steel Magnolias alongside Shirley MacLaine, Sally Field, Julia Roberts, and Dolly Parton. In the 2000s, Daryl took on a darker role as the assassin Elle Driver in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill series.

© Getty Images for SXSW Neil and Daryl live a private life

More recently, Daryl starred in the Netflix series Sense8 and moved behind the camera, directing several projects including Paradox, which featured her husband Neil. In 2023, she earned a Grammy nomination for directing A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn, a documentary about Neil's tour.

Daryl and Neil's love story

The couple started dating in 2014, shortly after Neil separated from his wife of 36 years, Pegi Young. At the time, Daryl was in her early 50s and Neil in his late 60s, but the 15-year age gap didn't seem to matter.

© GC Images The two spotted in Rome early in their relationship

They were often spotted attending protests and benefits together; maintaining the low-key profile that Neil is known for.

In 2018, they got married in a private ceremony on Neil's yacht. According to Page Six, the couple later held a larger ceremony for 100 guests in San Luis Obispo, California. Special attendees included Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills.

"I'm very lucky," Neil said of their relationship during an interview in 2018. "We're very lucky to have found each other. I'm eternally thankful for the opportunity to share my life with her, and she feels the same."

© WireImage Daryl at the Oscars this year

Neil's other marriages

Neil is no stranger to marriage. He's been married twice before Daryl. He split with his first wife, Susan Acevedo, in 1970 after two years of marriage. Neil went on to marry musician and activist Pegi in 1978. They were together for over three decades and share two children together, Ben and Amber. Their split surprised many fans. Pegi passed away in January 2019 from cancer.

In honor of his late ex-wife, Neil posted to his website: "Thanks Pegi, for being such a wonderful mother to our children…you live inside of them and the many you have touched."

Their life now

© GC Images Daryl seen at the "Fighting Oligarchy" rally

Daryl recently directed the documentary Neil Young: Coastal, which looks at her husband's 2023 solo tour along the West Coast. She and Neil live on a sustainable farm in rural Canada where they focus on eco-friendly living practices.

After decades in the spotlight, Neil and Daryl have built a quiet and purposeful life rooted in music, activism, and each other.