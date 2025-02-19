Blake Shelton shares telling look inside life on Oklahoma ranch with Gwen Stefani and addresses 'retirement'

It's only been a few days since Blake Shelton wrapped his Las Vegas residency, Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas, but he's excited to get back on the road with the upcoming Friends & Heroes Tour and then return home.

The country music star, 48, lives on a sprawling ranch in Oklahoma with his wife Gwen Stefani, 55, and her three sons from her previous marriage when they're not spending time with dad Gavin Rossdale.

However, even before his marriage to the No Doubt rocker, Blake has enjoyed the simple parts of life in Oklahoma, having grown up there and spending his most cherished years hunting and fishing with family and friends.

In a new interview with Hook & Barrel Magazine, he confesses: "Hunting and fishing is one of those things I'm never going to master. I'm never gonna dominate the hunting and fishing world, and 99.9% of the time I'm gonna lose. I'm gonna fail. And that's what keeps me hooked."

The "Home" singer says that he's enjoying this new life of concerts and more predetermined shows as opposed to his long-running tenure on TV as one of the original coaches of The Voice. Although, while he admits he enjoys having more time to hunt and fish, he doesn't want to deem it "retirement."

"It's the most fun I've had, from a concert standpoint, in my career," he says of being able to tour with multiple artists and supporting acts now. "I open the show and perform, then throughout the night these other artists will make an appearance. It's really like a music festival all crammed into one night."

© Instagram Blake just wrapped his Las Vegas residency

Blake also looked back fondly on hunting and fishing with his cousins when they were younger in Oklahoma, and said they were still the ones he enjoyed doing it with the most. "I looked up to those guys, and they all deer hunted."

"Back then, in Oklahoma there just weren't a lot of deer. If you even saw a deer, you talked about it for a couple of weeks. This was before cameras and all that, so they were such a mysterious animal in a way, that you rarely ever saw."

© Getty Images The country singer lives primarily on a ranch in Oklahoma

Gushing about calling his older cousins his favorite people to hunt with, he added: "I'm still the guy that they've beat the (crap) out of and punched in the arm. Which is why it's so much fun to hang out, you know?"

"My cousin Steve especially, he just waits for you to say the wrong thing so he can punch you. And that's so much fun for me to be around. It just kind of takes me back to growing up in Oklahoma."

© Instagram The country singer will be embarking on the 2025 version of the "Friends & Heroes" tour

Although, he couldn't resist throwing in a mention of his wife when asked who he wanted in his dream foxhole, living or dead. "I better say Gwen Stefani," he simply replied.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake have been married since July 2021

While Gwen has been spending some time on the road and performing shows with No Doubt as well, she was able to reunite with her husband over Valentine's Day weekend, jetting over to Vegas to accompany him on stage for the final night of his residency.