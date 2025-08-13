Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS star files for divorce after 12 years of marriage – report
The NCIS actress reportedly filed to end her marriage on August 11

ncis stars on set© CBS via Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
NCIS star Katrina Law and her husband, Keith Andreen, are going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage.

The 39-year-old, who plays Jessica Knight in the CBS military police procedural, reportedly filed for a "dissolution of marriage" with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on August 11.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Katrina listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split, listing July 7 as the date of separation.

In the documents, Katrina is reportedly seeking primary physical custody of their six-year-old daughter, Kinley Malika, and joint legal custody.

She has also requested that neither she nor Keith be awarded spousal support, and that they both pay their own attorneys' fees.

Keith Andreen and Katrina Law attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 © Getty Images
Katrina and Keith are reportedly divorcing after 12 years of marriage

Katrina and Keith, who married in January 2013, preferred to keep their private life out of the spotlight, but she did share a rare insight into their relationship in 2022.

Speaking to The Bare Magazine, Katrina revealed what she looks for in a partner, explaining: "My husband's sense of humor was one of the biggest things that attracted me to him. It has helped us get through our roughest patches and has created some of our most cherished memories."

Actors Keith Andreen and Katrina Law arrive at the Hellman & Waters 4th annual salute to the stars Oscar event at W Hollywood on March 2, 2014© Getty Images
Katrina and Keith tied the knot in 2013

She added: "I love seeing that my daughter has already developed a cheeky sense of humor and she's already cracking jokes that are pretty impressive for a three-year-old."

Asked who has impacted her career the most, Katrina also named Keith as one of her biggest cheerleaders. 

Katrina Law and Keith Andreen with their daughter Kinley© Getty Images
Katrina and Keith share daughter Kinley, now 6

"My husband has been my acting coach since 2009," she told Pop Culturalist, adding: "2009 is when I started really booking everything. He's been really great at being able to say, 'You're doing one of your tricks' or 'I can see you're phoning it in.' He's been great because he knows me personally. He's able to call me out pretty quickly."

Keith also previously shared several details about his relationship with Katrina in Instagram Q&As. 

katrina law and keith andreen© WireImage
Katrina was attracted to Keith's 'sense of humor'

Asked how they first met, the director wrote: "We were both bartenders in different bars in Beverly Hills." He also revealed that he proposed to Katrina in Fiordland National Park in New Zealand before the couple tied the knot in Costa Rica in 2013. 

Keith is best known for directing Reaper Tales (2015), Death Valley (2015), and Mayfly (2023). He has also acted in, written, and produced several projects. 

keith andreen and katrina law on red carpet© Getty Images
Keith called Katrina his 'muse'

He and Katrina collaborated on several movies, including Mayfly, The Resistance (2010), and the 2013 Hallmark Channel movie Snow Bride.

Keith is also an enthusiastic photographer and has previously credited his now estranged wife for being his "muse."  

