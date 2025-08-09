Jessica Alba's ex Cash Warren enjoys date night with lookalike model 21 years his junior

Jessica Alba isn't the only one who appears to have moved on from her failed marriage.

The 44-year-old's estranged husband, Cash Warren, 46, was pictured enjoying a late-night dinner date with a gorgeous model 21 years his junior in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Moving on

Cash and Hana Sun Doerr, 25, were photographed waiting for a car at the restaurant's valet, before driving off in a flashy BMW.

The duo looked casual for their outing, with Cash wearing a dark jacket, jeans, and white sneakers, while Hana, who bears a resemblance to Jessica, wore a black strappy top, jeans, and a leather jacket.

While the status of their relationship is unknown, Cash has 'liked' several of Hana's recent Instagram posts.

© BACKGRID Cash and Hana were pictured waiting for his car after dinner

Their outing comes after Cash claimed he is single while sharing his opinion on his Jessica's reported new romance with Marvel star, Danny Ramirez.

"I'm happy for her," he told TMZ when quizzed about Jessica's new beau. He was then asked if he was dating anyone, to which he smiled and quipped: "No, let me know if you've got anybody."

Divorce

After much speculation about their marriage, Jessica confirmed in January that she and Cash had gone their separate ways after nearly 17 years of marriage.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she penned on Instagram.

© Getty Images Jessica and Cash split after nearly 17 years of marriage

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness, and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.

Jessica, who shares Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7, with Cash, officially filed for divorce in February.

© Instagram Jessica and Cash are parents to three kids

The actress appeared to hint at trouble in her marriage as far back as 2021 when she said she and Cash were more like "roommates" and just "checking boxes" after the first couple of years of wedded bliss.

"It's all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that, you become roommates," she said on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram show, Before, During and After Baby, in July 2021.

"You're just going through the motions," she added. "You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?"

Jessica filed for divorce in February 2025

Jessica admitted that they both took their relationship for granted because they were "comfortable" with each other.

"We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, 'You're not going anywhere,' and so sometimes you don't treat those people the best, right?" she explained.

"You don't consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people's feelings," she continued. "So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on."

© Getty Images Jessica claimed she and Cash were more like 'roommates'

She also confessed that she and Cash could have a volatile relationship at times because they didn't confront "issues" in their marriage.

"We're just not consistent," she said. "But being able to communicate when you're unhappy and nipping it right away instead of letting it sort of fester, and then you have animosity and then it explodes — which we've gone through that one!"