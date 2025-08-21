Exclusive: Jenson Button's 'difficult' marriage confession with wife Brittny after 'selfish' career

Jenson Button's life has always seemed picture-perfect, but in a new exclusive interview with HELLO!, conducted by Melanie Bromley, the former Formula One star got candid about his home life with wife Brittny and two children.

Reflecting on balancing his professional driving career with raising his and Brittny's, 35, two children, Hendrix, six, and Lenny, four, Jenson, 45, admitted: "The first six months [after having their eldest] weren’t easy for me. I loved Hendrix to bits – I didn't want to put him down – but there are so many days that go by, and it's just monotonous and it's tough."

© Christopher Sturman Jenson has opened up about becoming a father

Jenson's pride in wife Brittny

"I'm so proud of Brittny for being an amazing mum and helping me become a better dad," he continued. "When you're racing as a driver in F1, you're very selfish; you have to be. And that shift from being the most selfish person you can be, to having a family – it's tricky."

© Christopher Sturman Jenson Button has opened up about the impact of his career on his family life in a new HELLO! interview

The Coachbuilt Whisky boss – who announced his retirement from full-time racing in July – added: "With how open Brittny is, it's been very useful to talk about things that are an issue. Being British, especially a British guy, we’re not very good at that, so having an American wife has definitely opened my eyes. It helped me through those days that were a little bit more difficult."

© Instagram Jenson opened up about how 'tough' he found the early years of his son's life

Brittny Button opens up about impact of Jenson's career

American model and interior designer Brittny also reflected on the impact her husband's career had on their home life. "He's really missing out on waking up with our kids every day," she confessed.

© Instagram Jenson and Brittny have been married since 2022

"We really don't get to spend a whole lot of time [together], but for now, we just deal with it and know that next year, we’ll hopefully be a little calmer.

© Instagram Jenson and Brittny share two children

She also revealed the secret to their enduring love. "I think that our love matures and changes. It's give and take, and learning," she reflected. "When you're with a racing driver, when all they've had to do is focus on themselves… it's a big transition for him, so with me just being patient, we're maturing together. I have had to mature a lot."

© Instagram Brittny said her and Jenson are "maturing together"

How did Jenson Button meet his wife?

The pair met in 2016 after having been introduced by a mutual friend at an evening out. Two years later, the sports star got down on one knee in Malibu during Brittny's birthday weekend and proposed.

In 2022, the pair tied the knot in Palm Desert, California, after delaying their wedding several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interview: Melanie Bromley

Interview: Melanie Bromley