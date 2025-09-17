Inside Mark Ronson's marriage and family life with Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson may keep their marriage and family life largely out of the spotlight, but we've gotten glimpses into their love for each other here and there. This week, the famed musician released his memoir, Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City, which documents his experiences as a DJ in New York's underground club scene during the 1990s. And though it does include a lot of the shenanigans he got into in his teens and twenties, he is prepared for his two kids to read it one day.

"I realize I wrote a lot about the things that I did and maybe the behavior that was not so great, that I feel like one of them is going to throw it back in my face when they're 15," Mark told TODAY.com about whether he wants them to read it. "'Dad, you were doing all of that — you're way worse than us!' But I do. I wouldn't want anything in my life that I wasn't comfortable telling them about."

Read on for everything we know about the "Rehab" producer's family life.

© FilmMagic Grace and mark at the premiere of Barbie, for which Mark produced the music

Grace and Mark's relationship timeline

Grace and Mark reportedly met at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artist Dinner in April 2019, and sparked romance rumors over a year later, in September 2020, when they were spotted on a dinner date in New York City. They didn't confirm their romance until after they got engaged, in June 2021, and even then, Mark didn't identify his fiancé when he announced his engagement.

"I got engaged last weekend," he said on his The FADER Uncovered podcast at the time, telling Tame Impala's Kevin Parker that he had proposed the weekend prior, and that he and Grace had had their first kiss while listening to Tame Impala's album InnerSpeaker. "There's a plaque for that somewhere," he shared. "There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque … But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record."

They made their red carpet debut a month later at the opening of the Gucci store in East Hampton, and in September of that year, on his 46th birthday, they secretly tied the knot. "To my truest love… out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time. "I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)."

© Getty Images The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together in October 2022

They have two kids

Grace confirmed in October 2022 that she and Mark were expecting their first child together when she stepped out for W Magazine's 50th anniversary party in New York City in an outfit that highlighted her baby bump. Mark's half-sister, actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones, later confirmed in March 2023 that the couple had welcomed a baby girl. Later in December 2024, Grace again confirmed she was pregnant with their second child by attending a party wearing a dress that displayed her baby bump; they welcomed the baby, reportedly a girl, in February 2025.

© WireImage With Grace's mother Meryl, and her three siblings and sister-in-law

They are both from famous families

Grace is of course the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, who were married from 1978 to 2017, and are also parents to son Henry Wolfe, a composer, and daughters Mamie and Louisa, both also actresses. Meanwhile Mark is the son of British socialite Ann Dexter-Jones and real estate developer Laurence Ronson, who are also parents to Charlotte and Samantha Ronson, who famously dated Lindsay Lohan in 2008. Ann is now married to Mick Jones (they were married from 1985 to 2007 and married again in 2017), the founder, leader and only continuous original member of the rock band Foreigner.

© Getty Grace and Mark in January 2024

Grace and Mark's previous relationships

Both Grace and Mark have been married before. In 2019, Grace married musician Tay Strathairn, however they separated only 42 days after their wedding, and finalized their divorce in August 2020. Mark was previously engaged to music legend Quincy Jones' daughter Rashida Jones in 2003, and was later married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.