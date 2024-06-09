Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup supported by 3 children as they host second wedding in Mexico

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup seem to agree: why have just one wedding when you can have two!

The couple, who first tied the knot with a surprise civil matrimony almost a year ago, are celebrating anew, this time in Mexico with their family.

The Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans actress' brother Ben Watts, a photographer, appeared to confirm his sister's second nuptials when he shared a video of the celebrations featuring the bride and groom, plus her kids and niece.

Ben took to Instagram over the weekend and posted a video of Naomi, clad in sleeveless white wedding dress with a thin belt at the waist, holding a bouquet of flowers in an elevator with her wedding party.

Billy appeared in the back wearing a classic tux, while his wife's son Sasha, 16, and his son William Atticus, 20, stood by also looking dapper in their tuxes.

The bride and groom's party was a family affair, and Naomi's other child Kai, 15, plus her niece Ruby appeared to serve as bridesmaids, and are seen in the video waving at the camera wearing camel-toned silk strapless dresses.

Naomi shares her two kids with her ex-partner Liev Schreiber, with whom she was with from 2005 to 2016, while Billy shares his son with ex Mary Louise Parker, with whom he was with from 1996 until 2004.

© Instagram Ben shared a sweet video of the bridal party heading to the wedding

"Off they go Naomi x Billy x family," Ben wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the exciting second nuptials.

"Gorgeous," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Congratulations Naomi and Billy," as well as: "Oh my goodness," plus strings of applause and heart emojis.

© Instagram The couple had their second celebrations in Mexico

He also later shared more glimpses of the celebrations on his Instagram Stories, revealing that it was a bigger fête than the couple's first civil wedding a year ago, plus he shared a clip of his and Naomi's mom Myfanwy Edwards Roberts, who he said was "a bit emotional."

© Monica Schipper Billy and Naomi started dating in 2017

Naomi and Billy first confirmed their relationship in 2017 while filming Netflix’s psychosexual drama Gypsy together, though they didn't make their red carpet debut until 2022 at the SAG Awards.

They keep their personal life largely out of the spotlight, but in July 2022 she wrote a sweet message to him on social media to celebrate a milestone. "Happy Birthday my love," Naomi wrote on Instagram with a kiss emoji alongside a selfie of the pair traveling together.