Inside Carol Burnett’s three marriages — including current husband decades her junior

The couple welcomed three daughters, Carrie Louise Hamilton, who sadly passed away, Jody Hamilton, 58, and Erin Kate Hamilton, 57. Carrie Louise studied at Pepperdine University and made appearances on the series Fame and the film Tokyo Pop. She even collaborated on the play Hollywood Arms with her mother. In 2001, she was diagnosed with lung cancer and a year later she tragically passed due to cancer-related pneumonia at only 38 years old.

Carrie and Jody grew up in Hawaii with friends in the 1980s as their parents were divorcing. She went on to become a film and TV producer and founded a film company called Namethkuf. She also produced her mother's retrospective called Carol Burnett: Show Stoppers. Later on, she co-hosted a political podcast called From The Bunker. Erin Kate attended Bennington College and then she became a professional singer. She released an album called One World in 1999. Erin opened up for Bette Midler and Whitney Houston.