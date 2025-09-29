Exclusive: Catherine Zeta-Jones makes 'unfortunate' confession about Michael Douglas and their family

Catherine Zeta-Jones is competitive by nature. Whether she's going all out for a role, or playing a friendly game with her family, the A-lister always keeps her eyes on the prize. The Mask of Zorro actress recently participated in the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Match at the Ryder Cup, where she showed off her impressive golfing skills, which she practices alongside her husband Michael Douglas.

She exclusively shared with HELLO! that her competitiveness runs in the family. When asked if there's a competitive streak in her household, she quickly responded: "Yes I do. We all unfortunately…We all [do]." The Academy Award winning actress came to her own defense and added: "But it's a healthy one."

© Getty Images The actress played at the Ryder Cup

During the Ryder Cup, Catherine teamed up with NBA star Pau Gasol to represent Europe as they competed against the American team with GMA host Michael Strahan and performer Miranda Lambert. The actress looked effortlessly cool as she donned a navy blue polo shirt, navy pants and a navy hat to match. She finished her stylish look off with thin-famed cheetah sunglass, small hoop earrings and dark lipstick.

© Instagram Catherine's family is also competative

The movie star had a blast humming with Miranda, and high-fiving Michael, as the group joked around during their fun outing. Despite putting her best foot forward on the field, Catherine's team unfortunately didn't end up winning, but she can always continue putting her skills to the test with her like-minded family. When it comes to what advice the mother-of-two has for her children, she exclusively shared with HELLO!: "Play golf." The movie star has been married to Michael for over 24 years and they share a blended family with the total of three children, Cameron Douglas, Dylan Douglas and Carys Douglas.

© Instagram Catherine and her family share similar interests

Michael's firstborn Cameron was welcomed into the world by him and his previous wife Diandra Luker. They were married in 1977 and separated by 1995. In 2000, their divorce was finalized. Within the same year, Michael married Catherine. A few months later, they welcomed Dylan and then three years later, they welcomed Carys. Michael's oldest child Cameron has made his acting mark in several films including Mr. Nice Guy, It Runs in the Family, National Lampoon's Adam & Eve and Loaded. In 2022 Dylan graduated from Brown University. He is an aspiring actor and political podcaster. His big film debut will be in the starring role of I Will Come to You.

© Getty Images The family often attends events together

Carys concluded her studies at Brown University as well in 2025. She made her acting debut in the short film, [Expletive] That Guy. Just like their parents, all the children have taken a strong interest in acting as well.