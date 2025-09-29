Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Exclusive: Catherine Zeta-Jones makes 'unfortunate' confession about Michael Douglas and their family
Subscribe
Exclusive: Catherine Zeta-Jones makes 'unfortunate' confession about Michael Douglas and their family

Exclusive: Catherine Zeta-Jones makes 'unfortunate' confession about Michael Douglas and their family

The mother-of-three got candid with HELLO! about the likeminded tendencies that she shares with her husband and children.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)© Getty Images
Nova M Bajamonti
Nova M BajamontiNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Catherine Zeta-Jones is competitive by nature. Whether she's going all out for a role, or playing a friendly game with her family, the A-lister always keeps her eyes on the prize. The Mask of Zorro actress recently participated in the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Match at the Ryder Cup, where she showed off her impressive golfing skills, which she practices alongside her husband Michael Douglas.

She exclusively shared with HELLO! that her competitiveness runs in the family. When asked if there's a competitive streak in her household, she quickly responded: "Yes I do. We all unfortunately…We all [do]." The Academy Award winning actress came to her own defense and added: "But it's a healthy one."

The actress played at the Ryder Cup© Getty Images
The actress played at the Ryder Cup

During the Ryder Cup, Catherine teamed up with NBA star Pau Gasol to represent Europe as they competed against the American team with GMA host Michael Strahan and performer Miranda Lambert. The actress looked effortlessly cool as she donned a navy blue polo shirt, navy pants and a navy hat to match. She finished her stylish look off with thin-famed cheetah sunglass, small hoop earrings and dark lipstick.

Catherine's family is also competative© Instagram
Catherine's family is also competative

The movie star had a blast humming with Miranda, and high-fiving Michael, as the group joked around during their fun outing. Despite putting her best foot forward on the field, Catherine's team unfortunately didn't end up winning, but she can always continue putting her skills to the test with her like-minded family. When it comes to what advice the mother-of-two has for her children, she exclusively shared with HELLO!: "Play golf." The movie star has been married to Michael for over 24 years and they share a blended family with the total of three children, Cameron Douglas, Dylan Douglas and Carys Douglas.

Catherine and her family share similar interests© Instagram
Catherine and her family share similar interests

Michael's firstborn Cameron was welcomed into the world by him and his previous wife Diandra Luker. They were married in 1977 and separated by 1995. In 2000, their divorce was finalized. Within the same year, Michael married Catherine. A few months later, they welcomed Dylan and then three years later, they welcomed Carys. Michael's oldest child Cameron has made his acting mark in several films including Mr. Nice Guy, It Runs in the Family, National Lampoon's Adam & Eve and Loaded. In 2022 Dylan graduated from Brown University. He is an aspiring actor and political podcaster. His big film debut will be in the starring role of I Will Come to You.

The family often attends events together© Getty Images
The family often attends events together

Carys concluded her studies at Brown University as well in 2025. She made her acting debut in the short film, [Expletive] That Guy. Just like their parents, all the children have taken a strong interest in acting as well. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More