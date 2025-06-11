Exclusive: Emily Blunt reveals 'secret' behind marriage to John Krasinski ahead of 15th anniversary

Lovebirds Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are approaching their 15th anniversary on July 10.

During the American Institute of Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala in New York City on Tuesday, June 10, Emily exclusively shared with HELLO! what the key to a long and happy marriage is.

The actress candidly explained that despite what everyone may assume, there isn't really a "secret" after all.

Emily revealed: "Oh God, I feel like I always feel John and I [are] sort of put in this position where you have to kind of go that there is a secret. There is no secret, truly."

The Devil Wears Prada actress believes that the success behind their long union comes down to genuinely enjoying each other's company and basking in the little moments together.

She added: "I think we really lucked out and I think we laugh a lot and we talk a lot." Looks like the key is to find someone who is your best friend, so much so, that the relationship is effortless and smooth-sailing.

Emily shares two daughters, Hazel and Violet with John. The doting mother also opened up to HELLO! on the red carpet about her personal struggles with stuttering, and how it inspired her to teach her daughters about the importance of having compassion and empathy for others.

The actress revealed: "I've always made sure that they understand that I grew up with something that I struggled with and that it's okay. Everybody has something and that was my thing."

She emphasized to her daughters that it's essential to have patience and understanding with others.

Emily added: "Some of it was really hard and I think it teaches you a lot about empathy and the importance of kindness, because when you're on the receiving end of something that is humiliating, I think you learn that you wouldn't want to humiliate anybody."

The mother-of-two expressed to her daughters why being sweet to those who are different from you is key in life.

She continued: "When people are embarrassed, they are really unhappy, you know and they don't make good choices, and so I think that's just been a big part of their upbringing, is kindness. I think having a stutter taught me a lot about it, so I tried to take the stigma out of struggle in general. I think struggle is quite good, you know."