Can long-distance relationships actually work? Here's how to go the distance

Whether you are the one leaving or the one being left behind, maintaining a romantic relationship long-distance can be a challenge for even the strongest of couples.

Time differences, busy schedules and travel availability all loom over your once happy bubble, threatening to pop it if too much space is placed between the bond you have created.

However, long-distance is not a death sentence for a relationship and it doesn't have to feel as scary as it may seem.

As they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder, so a change in mindset and perspective, coupled with a clear plan, could be all you need to ensure you and your partner stay in touch.

Nevertheless, from my experience, being in a relationship with someone who is not in the same place as you is hard and sometimes it feels impossible.

That's why I asked the experts on behalf of HELLO! readers to provide us with some tips and tricks on how to manage expectations and maintain a happy long-distance relationship.

What defines a long-distance relationship?

A long-distance relationship, or LDR as it is known online, is defined by physical separation between partners that prevents regular in-person contact.

This typically relates to couples where one partner lives in a different city, region, or even country.

Unlike traditional relationships, where closeness in location allows daily routines and shared experiences to form, couples in long-distance relationships have to navigate communication through calls, texts, video chats, and staggered planned visits.

While the distance can cause challenges to arise, including managing time zones, coping with loneliness, and maintaining trust, it can also strengthen emotional bonds and encourage partners to communicate more openly and intentionally with one another.

Ultimately, what defines a long-distance relationship is not just the kilometres between partners, but the effort, commitment, and adaptability needed to keep the connection strong despite their separation.

How to survive long-distance relationships

There are a few key ingredients to surviving these types of relationships but the number one thing is open, honest and intentional communication.

Without clear lines to be heard and to listen to one another, your relationship could break down faster than the person who moved away can even open their boxes and arrange their new life.

Relationship and breakup expert at dating app Taimi, Angelika Koch, revealed the main challenges she foresees for people in a long-distance relationship and urged those entering into one to take care of themselves.

She told HELLO!: "Long distance relationships are difficult to maintain because of the lack of physical connection and the ability to create regular memories.

"You are also living two separate lives, which can place a strain on building something strong together. This is why it is important to make the effort to create a meaningful connection with your partner, despite the challenge of distance."

Angelika added: "What makes a large impact on whether the relationship lasts or not is the willingness to work on the relationship and effort put into maintain this love connection, despite the distance."

Why do people choose long-distance relationships?

In many cases, the decision to be in a long-distance relationship is not the first choice for both partners but an answer to a dilemma about one chasing an opportunity while the other is not in a position to leave their home.

Some couples are separated by work, study, or travel commitments, yet want to maintain a meaningful connection despite the distance.

Others may prioritise personal growth, career opportunities, or family obligations that make living with their partner, or in the same place as them, impractical for the time being.

In most cases, the distance between two partners is a temporary fix to a solution and has an end date, where they will reunite and live together once more.

Angelika noted a different reason for a surge in long-distance dating: "Many people from a variety of areas have found that post-pandemic, the search for love has moved towards a search for casual encounters.

"Those who genuinely want to find love have expressed frustration towards the area they are currently in and hope that by expanding the circle of their search, they can increase their chances of finding love."

Kate Thomas, HELLO!'s website editor was long-distance with her now husband for five years. She said: "He was offered a new job in Cardiff the same week I was offered my dream role in London.

"We were both working as journalists so understood how hard it was to break into the industry, even if it meant sacrificing a big part of our relationship. We made it work (and only broke up once!) by having non-negotiable weekend visits; every other week, without fail.

"Compromise is key; he definitely came to visit me more as he had more disposable income and I had a busier social calendar. Ultimately, there will come a breaking point and I'm grateful that he was able to transfer to London in order to keep making the relationship work."

How does social media impact long-distance relationships?

We are supposedly the most connected generation, but how does being chronically on our phones impact our long-distance relationships?

On the one hand, access to constant communication is a blessing to couples who are separated by distance but it can also cause issues that become bigger problems due to a lack of in-person interaction.

"Digital platforms can either negatively impact the relationship or positively impact the relationship, depending on the people involved and the way it is used," Angelika began.

She continued: "If your partner is feeling like they are not receiving the quality time they need to sustain a relationship, but see you spending quality time with everyone but them through your posts, this can lead to a build up of resentment.

"However, if your partner feels included in your life and what you post is not excluding them but instead showing them your adventures, this can help bring a sense of togetherness."