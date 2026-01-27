Weddings ins and outs for 2026 - including the death of 'performative' tradition

Calling all 2026 brides, the beginning of the new year means a fresh list of ins and outs to consider before walking down that aisle and declaring "I do" in front of a host of friends and family.

Whether you are interested in a winter wonderland wedding or a ceremony in the sun, there are plenty of trendy elements you can incorporate into your big day to ensure you get your memorable moment.

A focus on details, big and small, will be all the rage while meaningless traditions will play less of a role in 2026 weddings.

To help you stay in the know and decide your personal take on the ins and outs of this year, HELLO! enlisted the help of luxury wedding and events planner Lavinia Stewart-Brown. Here's what she thinks will be in and out for couples' nuptials in 2026…

Ins

© Getty Images Elevated table designs Setting the mood with a sophisticated, statement table design will be key at weddings this year. Think different, dazzling and unique and you'll be sure to hit the mark. Lavinia said: "Couples are moving away from traditional long trestles in favour of serpentine, S-shaped tables or oversized circular tables, often with a negative space or ‘void’ at the centre. "This allows for meadow-style floral installations to grow organically through the middle, creating a sense of movement and softness."

© Getty Images Details big and small The devil is in the details, right? That will ring especially true for any ceremonies taking place this year, as much attention is paid to smaller accents and more low-key pieces that won't drown a room. "I’m seeing couples really invest in the smaller design details that elevate a space without overwhelming it," Lavinia explained. She continued: "Patterned tablecloths add instant depth; table lamps create warmth and intimacy in place of floral overkill; and stationery is treated as a design feature in its own right, with sculptural shapes, wax seals, ribbons, and tactile materials like vellum or linen. "These considered choices often have far more impact than adding 'more' décor."

© Getty Images Florals take a front seat... again! Thinking about ditching the flowery displays? Think again! A true classic, flowers at a wedding are going nowhere in 2026, in fact they are having a real moment. Drape them from the ceiling or opt for a demure display - either way, you need floral accents on your big day. Lavinia suggested: "From what my couples are requesting for next year, florals are becoming far more polarised, either beautifully restrained whites and ivories, or bold, colour-led designs that feel expressive and confident. "When it comes to installations, particularly overhead, single stems suspended throughout a marquee or statement draping over the dining area are proving especially popular, with couples increasingly choosing one bold feature that transforms the space rather than multiple smaller details."

© Getty Images A permanent change Make a difference at your ceremony and embrace sustainability as a given rather than a fleeting trend. It's cool to be conscious, so take extra care when shopping for accessories and essentials. "Sustainability is no longer a trend; it’s becoming standard practice. From conversations with our couples, there’s a clear shift towards more conscious decision-making, whether that’s choosing locally grown, in-season flowers or embracing field-to-plate dining," shared Lavinia, who also organises private events for celebrity clientele such as Formula 1 heiress Petra Ecclestone. "These thoughtful choices feel less like a moment and more like a permanent evolution for the industry."

Outs

© Getty Images Intimacy by intention Gone are the days where a massive wedding for everyone you have ever known is the only way to tie the knot. Smaller, more intimate ceremonies are being chosen by couples not because of budget but out of a want to enjoy the day with closer loved ones instead of a crowd. Lavinia surmised: "I have found couples are still being thoughtful about budgets, but intimacy now feels like a preference rather than a necessity. "Smaller guest lists allow for richer design, better food and a more immersive experience and that’s only becoming more pronounced as we head into 2026."

© Getty Images Bows have grown up On the more frivolous side, the use of bows to decorate every pew and bridesmaid is dwindling in popularity. The expert revealed: "Bows aren’t officially 'out', but they are evolving. Rather than being used everywhere, they’re now appearing in more considered, subtle ways, a single bow on a napkin, a soft ribbon in a bouquet or woven into a hairstyle. "It’s less about abundance and more about restraint, which means bows feel very much here to stay."

© Getty Images Meaningless traditions Tradition is already having a hard time staying relevant. When it comes to weddings in 2026, it will take another knock as people move away from the past and towards their own personal touches. "Couples are becoming far more selective about tradition, quietly moving away from elements that feel unmeaningful or performative in favour of choices that genuinely add value to the day. It’s a shift towards celebrations that feel considered, personal and reflective of the couple rather than conventional," the wedding expert added.

How to follow trends on a smaller budget

Scrolling through Pinterest and Instagram for hours is a great way to source inspiration, but when it comes to planning a wedding, one ingredient is key - the budget. Keeping up with the trends doesn't have to break the bank. There are plenty of ways to be in vogue without going broke for months afterwards.

Lavinia said: "When it comes to following trends on a smaller budget, being realistic from the outset is key, and this is where having a planner can be really beneficial. Having a clear idea of what you want the day to look like and what you can spend, with a contingency plan, allows you to secure your non-negotiables and feel confident in your investment.

"In the early stages, it is also important to assess all options, not just what you think you want, as understanding things you do not like can be just as helpful in refining the overall vision."

She continued: "This is where 'power hour' consultations are often utilised for the more modern bride, as they are not necessarily looking for a planner full-time, but someone who can help them with design guidance and budget refinement."