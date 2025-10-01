The modern groom's guide to wedding day style

Tradition may have placed the spotlight on the bride, but times have changed. A groom’s style should be just as polished, considered and memorable – after all, it’s your big day too. These days, keeping it simple just won’t cut it. You need to look sharp, stylish – perhaps even a little suave. To help you get it right, we spoke to Oliver Spencer, founder of the occasionwear specialists Favourbrook and his namesake contemporary menswear brand, for his expert advice on how to dress the part on your big day.

What type of suit should I wear?

All wedding outfits start with the suit, and the style you choose is largely determined by the formality of the event. For a church or registry wedding, Oliver recommends a lounge suit – in other words, your classic, versatile suit. These can be two-piece or three-piece, single- or double-breasted, and come in a variety of materials and colours. "It's always with a one-buttoned peak lapel – and never in black, that looks too funereal," he explains. "Go for navy to midnight, or a cream, or linen, suit in summer." Traditionally, they are cut with a slightly looser, though still smart, fit, but more modern brands offer even more relaxed or boxier fits, for a more contemporary look.

© Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018

When it comes to black tie, things get a little bit more exciting: "When you get re-dressed after a reception, for another occasion or an early-evening event, that's when you go for black tie," Oliver says.

One step up the formality ladder is the morning coat, which the menswear expert deems "the most formal thing you can wear to a wedding". He adds: "It's a massive generational trend that got kicked off when Princes William and Harry got married. Everyone got back into morning coats and military uniform – dressing up as much as you could. It’s continued since then, with people being as smart and traditional as possible.”

How do I choose a colour?

© GC Images Prince Nikolaos of Greece and his wife Chrysa Vardinogianniis following their wedding ceremony

Selecting the style of your suit is just the beginning – next comes the all-important decision of colour: the key to standing out from the other grooms of the season. Springtime is the moment for brighter, softer colours, with Oliver recommending lilac, pink and sky blue. “Another tip is to have all the groomsmen’s ties, waistcoats or handkerchiefs coordinate with the bridesmaids’ colours,” he advises. “It looks wonderful on the day and photographs incredibly well.”

In the colder months, pastels make way for richer, more autumnal tones such as olives, beiges and browns – and don’t overlook dual-tone suits. There are some guidelines, but also plenty of room for personal expression, depending on the event’s formality. The only hard rule? No black. Outside of that, the possibilities are endless.

