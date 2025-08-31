The floral trends at this year's high-society weddings - according to a royal florist

When it comes to the most exquisite weddings of the season, hosted in royal residences and sprawling private estates, those in the know turn to one name: Lavender Green Flowers.

With a client list that includes the Duchess of Edinburgh and Pippa Middleton, the esteemed floral atelier has long been the quiet force behind some of the most iconic events on the British social calendar, the famously elegant nuptials and their floral designs setting the standard for wedding glamour.

At the helm is Colin Gray, owner and long-time collaborator of creative director and founder Sue Barnes. "Lavender Green started maybe 35 years ago in a little shop in Maidenhead," Colin tells me. "Sue soon realised weddings were where she could really celebrate the creativity of floral architecture." Today, with a team of 45 designers and florists, a Chelsea shop, and four railway arches in Windsor, they’ve grown into one of the most respected floral companies in the UK.

So, what floral trends have defined this year's high-society weddings?

Colour is queen

"We're seeing a lot more colour," Colin says. "It used to be predominantly the whites and greens, but people are being braver with their choices. They want to be slightly bolder."

The classic, understated palette still has its place, but today's couples are embracing brighter, richer tones for a more modern, joyful feel. "That whimsical, natural style with pale tones has been strong for the past few years," he adds, "but colour is really playing a big part now."

Seasonality is the new luxury

"Historically, luxury meant single colours and bold, large designs. Orchids, hydrangeas, very floral heavy," Colin explains. "But now I think luxury is more synonymous with seasonality and the standard of the flowers going in."

Whether it's an English-grown cosmos on an 80cm stem or a fully-bloomed British peony, it's all about timing. And it's not just about what’s in season, but where it comes from. Lavender Green’s close relationships with British growers allow them to select stems with meaning and memory. "We often send clients photos from the farm where their flowers were picked. It’s the provenance of it, it brings it home."

Scent as a signature

One of the most overlooked elements of wedding florals? Fragrance. "A lot of what people get in from abroad doesn’t have any scent, it’s been grown out of it," Colin says. "So to allow us to use English garden roses and herbs, you’re bringing in a whole extra level to a design. That’s really lovely to see.

"Try incorporating scent by building in varieties such as scented Geranium Leaf, Jasmine or Stephanotis, or seasonal herbs." The result is a sensory experience that lingers long after the last dance.

It’s all in the tablescape

At today’s most luxurious weddings, flowers are just the beginning. "For those really high-profile, incredible weddings, the flowers are part of it,” says Colin, “but it’s about taking that through to the table as well."

"We’re talking ceramics and vases bespoke made for you, and hand-printed linens, so the detail of the tablescape as a whole is absolutely on point."

He also hints at some less expected elements gaining traction: "We’ve incorporated fruit into a lot of weddings this year, from pomegranates to lemons. It adds a different texture. It can also come down onto the table more easily. It brings that river of colour."