The best wedding gift lists and registry sites you need to know

Thinking of useful, and meaningful, wedding gift ideas can be challenging for guests, which is why it can be helpful to sign up to a wedding registry site to share ideas of what you would like. It used to be commonplace for couples to register for all the household items needed for their first home together, but many now cohabit before they walk down the aisle, meaning they may not need a china set or glassware for their new home.
However, wedding gift lists and registry sites such as The Wedding Shop and Prezola now offer brides and grooms-to-be the opportunity to request gifts from their favourite stores, as well as cash funds towards their honeymoon, or even an experience they can share together once their big day is over. But how do you know which is best for you? Read on for your need-to-know guide to the best wedding gift ideas and lists…
The Wedding Shop
This award-winning service offers unlimited options to couples, so you can look at everything from kitchenware to travel experiences all in one place. While the website is user-friendly and filled with inspiration, couples can also visit one of The Wedding Shop showrooms to get even more inspiration for their wedding list. Better still, there is no charge on cash or honeymoon contributions, and all of your gifts will be stored for you until you're ready to have them delivered to your door. Visit weddingshop.com to see more.