The best wedding gift lists and registry sites you need to know

Thinking of useful, and meaningful, wedding gift ideas can be challenging for guests, which is why it can be helpful to sign up to a wedding registry site to share ideas of what you would like. It used to be commonplace for couples to register for all the household items needed for their first home together, but many now cohabit before they walk down the aisle, meaning they may not need a china set or glassware for their new home.

However, wedding gift lists and registry sites such as The Wedding Shop and Prezola now offer brides and grooms-to-be the opportunity to request gifts from their favourite stores, as well as cash funds towards their honeymoon, or even an experience they can share together once their big day is over. But how do you know which is best for you? Read on for your need-to-know guide to the best wedding gift ideas and lists…

The Wedding Shop

This award-winning service offers unlimited options to couples, so you can look at everything from kitchenware to travel experiences all in one place. While the website is user-friendly and filled with inspiration, couples can also visit one of The Wedding Shop showrooms to get even more inspiration for their wedding list. Better still, there is no charge on cash or honeymoon contributions, and all of your gifts will be stored for you until you're ready to have them delivered to your door. Visit weddingshop.com to see more.

Prezola

A modern alternative to the traditional wedding registry site, Prezola allows couples to choose from 50,000 gifts and combine the list with honeymoon funds, weekend breaks, experiences and charity donations, with the opportunity to exchange gifts if you change your mind at a later date. There is even a group gifting service, to allow friends and family to spread the cost of more expensive options. Visit prezola.com for more information.

Wedding Registry by Amazon

From books and household items to fashion and gadgets, is there anything you can't find on Amazon? Which is why the site has become a popular choice for couples planning their wedding, as you can create your own personal registry site with your own photos and notes, as well as the chance to highlight the items you love the most. Priyanka Chopra is one of the stars who created a gift list with the site ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018. Visit amazon.co.uk/wedding for all the details.

Patchwork

We love the striking design of Patchwork's gift registry, which allows you to create a bespoke template to show your guests exactly what you would love, whether it's a contribution towards your dream home, or just enough cash for a round of drinks on your romantic honeymoon. The site has ready-made templates to make it easy, or you can customise your own patchwork to create the list that means the most to you. Visit patchworkit.com for more information.

Virgin Holidays

Booking your dream honeymoon through Virgin Holidays? Be sure to sign up for their gift list service after you've booked, so you can set up your own gift list that enables your guests to contribute to your romantic getaway. You can personalise your list with photos and a description of your trip, and you'll receive cards that can be sent with your invitations to help spread the word. Find out more at giftlist.virginholidays.co.uk.

John Lewis

Department store gift registries are still popular among couples planning their wedding, and John Lewis is considered to be one of the best. You can add your picks from the retailer's huge selection of brands, and even request gift cards, charity donations, or contributions to your honeymoon if booked through their exclusive travel partner, Kuoni. After the event, all of your gifts will be delivered for free at a time that suits you, and they'll provide you a list of who bought each item, helping to make those thank you cards much easier. See johnlewisgiftlist.com for more information.

