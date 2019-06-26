The 2019 wedding flower trends you need to know They're blooming gorgeous!

Flowers play an important part in any wedding, helping to provide the perfect finishing touches to your bridal style, setting the theme for your big day, and helping to tie together the colour scheme. Just as wedding trends come and go, so too do flower trends, and it seems that vibrant coral shades, block colours and stunning floral installations are having a moment for 2019. Caroline Grimble, Lead Florist at Bloom&Wild, has predicted what will be the most popular this summer for brides…

1. Pampas Grass

Pampas Grass is a growing trend this season all the way from the 70's as I'm sure you've seen all over your favourite Instagram accounts. It's set to take over this wedding season featuring in large displays to catch attention.

2. Coral flowers

Coral will stay big in the floral world with Pantone choosing it as 2019’s Colour of the Year. Opt for a bouquet in complementing coral and peachy tones, or add a splash of coral to an otherwise pretty pink arrangement.

3. Foliage and grasses... and lots of them!

They add beautiful texture and movement to an arrangement and are set to be big for 2019 displays.

4. Dried flowers

Whether it’s a whole bouquet or just the odd dried flower added into an arrangement, this trend is only getting bigger. So expect to see lots of seed heads and dried lavender, which make arrangements last such a long time.

5. Block-colour bouquets

Made with one colour in a mix of flowers, is a big trend for 2019. It’s very striking.

6. Flower Clouds

This summer is set to be full of flower clouds, some might say they are the new flower wall. These arrangements look perfect suspended above tables to bring a whole new level to your floral decoration.

