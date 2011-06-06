What would Bella say? Robert Pattinson shares surprise smooch with Taylor

hellomagazine.com
The star has millions of fans who would give anything to lock lips with him, but Taylor Lautner probably isn't one of them
There are millions of adoring fans the world over who give anything to be able to lock lips with Robert Pattinson.
But his co-star Taylor Lautner probably isn't one of them.
The Twilight actor found himself in the middle of an awkward clinch with Robert during the MTV Awards at the weekend.
After the British star won the best on screen kiss with his real-life girlfriend Kristen Stewart, Rob ran off stage to plant a smooch on his embarrassed friend – who plays his love rival Jacob Black.
Nevertheless, the surprised audience – who had been expecting the vampire saga's Edward Cullen to kiss Kristen - clapped and cheered.
"I feel bad because I don't want to kiss you," he had told Kristen after they were called on stage to collect the award - for the third year running.
He continued: "There's somebody in the audience who will appreciate it a little more."
VIEW GALLERY
His girlfriend told him: "Go get him honey," before Robert went running stage right.
The gong was one of five the crew picked up, including Best Male Performance – won by Rob – and – Best Female Performance – picked up by Kristen and Best Movie prize.
And there was more excitement when the brand new Breaking Dawn trailer was given it's first ever airing.
Other winners at the LA ceremony included Justin Bieber and Inception's Ellen Page
MTV Movie Awards 2011 - winners
- Best Movie - The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Best Male Performance - Robert Pattinson in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Best Female Performance - Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Best Breakout Star - Chloe Moretz in Kick Ass
- Best Comedic Performance - Emma Stone in Easy A
- Best Line From A Movie - Alexys Nycole Sanchez in Grown Ups: "I want to get chocolate wasted."
- Best Villain - Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
- Best Fight - Robert Pattinson vs Bryce Dallas Howard in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Best Kiss - Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Best Scared Moment - Ellen Page in Inception
- Best Jaw-dropping Moment - Justin Bieber in Justin Bieber: Never Say Never: Performance Spectacular
- Biggest Badass Star - Chloe Moretz in Kick-Ass