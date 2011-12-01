The night belongs to Adele but Lady Gaga is still frightfully good

Adele swept the board, but true to form it was Lady Gaga who stole the show at the Grammy Awards nominations ceremony.



Dressed as a ghoulish zombie, the singer strutted out on stage, opening the show with a high energy performance of her new single Marry the Night.





The 25-year-old has been nominated in three categories – Best Vocal Pop Album, Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.



An impressive haul, but she wastrumped by British singer-songwriter Adele, who received six in total.



The singer – who is recovering from throat surgery which forced her to cancel a string of UK concerts last month – is vying with Gaga and Katy Perry in categories including Song, Record and Album of the year.



She couldn't attend the nominations announcement, which was broadcast live from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by American rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J.

English folk rock band Mumford And Sons are also flying the flag for British music, receiving four nominations, including Best Song and Record.



The late Amy Winehouse could be honoured with a posthumous Grammy after being shortlisted in the Best Pop Duo/Group performance for her collaboration with Tony Bennett on Body And Soul.



Kanye West, who has 14 Grammys to his name, led the nominations with seven nods, while Foo Fighters and Bruno Mars joined Adele with six.



The winners will be announced at the 54th annual ceremony in LA in February.