Heidi breaks her silence to thank fans for 'all the support and kind words'

Heidi Klum has finally broken her silence after announcing her separation from husband Seal.



The supermodel used Twitter and Facebook to thank fans and well-wishers for their support during this difficult time.



"Hi everyone, I want to thank u for all your support & kind words. Really means so much. Thanks again...to the best fans in the world!"

Until now, the mum-of-four had kept quiet about the surprise split, while Seal, who is promoting his new album and tour, has spoken openly about the couple's breakdown on several TV shows.



The British singer insinuated to Piers Morgan that there could still be a possibility of a reconciliation as he admitted his love for his wife "has not waned one iota".



"I love her with all my heart. How can you not love somebody who you have just spent eight years with?"



Asked if the separation was final, Seal said he can see the couple working through their issues to maybe reconcile in the future.





"You can never say never. I can't speak for my wife and I'm not going to sit here and BS you and say we haven't had problems," he explained.



Earlier this week, the German model was photographed for the first time since making the announcement taking her daughters Lou Sulola and Leni to karate class.



Like her husband, Heidi was spotted with her wedding ring still firmly on her finger.