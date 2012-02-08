'I'm in a joyful and peaceful place': Jennifer on Justin

Others may be obsessing about her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt. But Jennifer Aniston has moved on and prefers to talk about the new man in her life.



She said she's in a "joyful and peaceful" place, thanks to actor and scriptwriter Justin Theroux.



Their romance blossomed on Wanderlust, experience America's sweetheart described as "one of the most idyllic film experiences I've ever had".

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE





Since getting together with Justin, the A-list beauty has moved to his base, New York.



"He has great style – it's very specific and it has been his style forever" she told InStyle. "I know people say ... 'Oh, look, you're dressing alike.' And I think, No I'm not. I've had this jacket for three years!"



Jennifer, 42, also uses the interview to set the record straight on the idea that there is a feud with Angelina Jolie.



Asked what the biggest misconception about her is, she replies: "The triangle with my ex-husband – and that there's a feud there."



"It's constant. It's a story headline that won't go away, but it's a money thing", before concluding that the story "has nothing to do with reality".



