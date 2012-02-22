Proud homecoming for Great Brit Adele

hellomagazine.com
The London songstress scoops two prizes at Brits after winning six Grammys
Adele continued her domination of awards season at the Brits.
After sweeping the board at the Grammys, the London songstress has now been acknowledged on home soil, picking up a pair of statuettes for Best Female Artist and Best Album.
Despite her dizzying success, the down-to-earth star peppered her speech on the glitzy night with her usual self-effacing remarks.
When Kylie Minogue swept her up in a big hug, Adele declared: "I feel like I look like a drag queen next to you... I'm wearing heels!"
She went on to thank her record company "for letting me be the kind of artist I wanted to be".
And her second acceptance speech struck a patriotic note.
"Nothing beats coming home with six Grammys and then coming to the Brits and winning album of the year," she said.
"I'm so proud to be flying the British flag for all of you."
Also flying high was baby-faced newcomer Ed Sheeran, who was named Best Newcomer and also pipped industry stalwarts like Noel Gallagher to take home Best Male Act.
VIEW GALLERY
He heaped praise on his manager for his evolution from "a spotty, chubby, ginger teenager".
Other winners on the night included British groups Coldplay, and Rihanna, who won Best International Female and lit up the stage with a colourful and risque performance..
On stage, fans were thrilled by a duet from Chris Martin and Noel Gallagher, and Blur provided a blast from the past with a thundering rendition of their hits after being recognised for their outstanding contribution to music.
Who's who of 2012 Brit Award Winners
- British Female Solo Artist - Adele
- International Male Solo Artist - Bruno Mars - Real name Peter Gene Hernandez, exploded onto the scene with Grenade
- Critics' Choice - Emeli Sande - Scottish R&B singer, who changed her name from Adele Emily Sande to avoid confusion. Her urban hit Heaven wowed the industry after she dropped out of med school
- Best British Single - One Direction, What Makes You Beautiful
- International Female Solo Artist - Rihanna
- British Male Solo Artist - Ed Sheeran - The 21-year-old's stripped down guitar album + (yes, you read that right) impressed Elton John, who became his mentor
- British Group - Coldplay
- Best International Group - Foo Fighters
- British Breakthrough Act - Ed Sheeran
- International Breakthrough Act - Lana Del Rey - the smouldering American broke through in 2011, thanks to her distinctive name, off-key vocals and theatrical performances
- Outstanding Contribution To Music - Blur
- British Album Of The Year - Adele, 21