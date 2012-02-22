Proud homecoming for Great Brit Adele

Adele continued her domination of awards season at the Brits.



After sweeping the board at the Grammys, the London songstress has now been acknowledged on home soil, picking up a pair of statuettes for Best Female Artist and Best Album.



Despite her dizzying success, the down-to-earth star peppered her speech on the glitzy night with her usual self-effacing remarks.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY





When Kylie Minogue swept her up in a big hug, Adele declared: "I feel like I look like a drag queen next to you... I'm wearing heels!"



She went on to thank her record company "for letting me be the kind of artist I wanted to be".



And her second acceptance speech struck a patriotic note.



"Nothing beats coming home with six Grammys and then coming to the Brits and winning album of the year," she said.



"I'm so proud to be flying the British flag for all of you."



Also flying high was baby-faced newcomer Ed Sheeran, who was named Best Newcomer and also pipped industry stalwarts like Noel Gallagher to take home Best Male Act.

VIEW GALLERY





He heaped praise on his manager for his evolution from "a spotty, chubby, ginger teenager".



Other winners on the night included British groups Coldplay, and Rihanna, who won Best International Female and lit up the stage with a colourful and risque performance..



On stage, fans were thrilled by a duet from Chris Martin and Noel Gallagher, and Blur provided a blast from the past with a thundering rendition of their hits after being recognised for their outstanding contribution to music.