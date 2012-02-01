'What a way to get back!': Recovered Adele 'can't wait' to perform at the Grammys

It’s been several months since Adele stepped out of the spotlight to have surgery on her vocal cords.



But following a full recovery, she's now ready to make her musical comeback at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12.



And the Someone Like You singer is looking forward to the big night: “'Ima be, Ima be singing at the Grammys. It's been so long I started to forget I was a singer! I can't wait, speak soon xx” she tweeted.





In a press release Adele added: "I’m immensely proud to have been asked to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards.



"It’s an absolute honour to be included in such a night, and for it to be my first performance in months is very exciting and of course nerve-wracking, but what a way to get back into it all!”



She underwent an operation in the US in early November after being diagnosed with a vocal cord haemorrhage, which could have wrecked her singing voice forever.



Also due to perform at the Brit Awards a week later, Adele is up for six Grammys including Record of the Year (21) and Song of the Year (Rolling in the Deep).