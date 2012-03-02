'Ghost' stars on stepping into Patrick and Demi's famous roles

Downton Abbey duo Lesley Nicol and Thomas Howes swapped their period dress for party outfits to support stars of Ghost the Musical.



Siobhan Dillon and Mark Evans admitted to "butterflies" about making their debuts in the musical version of the hit 1990 film. Siobhan plays Molly, the role made famous by Demi Moore in the movie that also starred Patrick Swayze.

"Following Demi is challenging," Siobhan told HELLO! Online. "It's a hugely iconic role and my favourite role to date. It's a beautiful and timeless love story."



Siobhan, who was a finalist in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s reality show How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?, had first-night nerves.



"There was wooping and whistling from the auditorium, my palms got a little clammy, the butterflies started to flutter and my heart started to race!"



"Mark [Evans, who plays Sam] turned to me- didn't say a word... We both locked eyes, grinning like cheshire cats as we took a big deep breath and stepped into the light!"

She and Mark are replacing former Coronation Street actor Richard Fleeshman and Caissie Levy in the musical, as the latter open the show in Broadway next month.



Siobhan was delighted with the reception to her performance. "The audience were fantastic," she says, adding that she celebrated afterwards.



"Of course the afterparty was lots of fun. I had a glass of much needed champagne handed to me as I walked into the party, as the madness was beginning to kick off!"