Katie lavishes attention on Suri as movie studio expresses support for Tom

When she filed for divorce, Katie Holmes made it clear that her six-year-old daughter Suri is her "primary concern".



And the Dawson's Creek star is clearly doing her best to ensure that life goes on as normal for the youngster despite the end of her parent's marriage.







VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR GALLERY







Katie was pictured showering affection on Suri as the pair enjoyed a late night ice cream in New York.



There were plenty of kisses and cuddles on the East Village outing.



Since the news broke about her divorce, Katie has been pictured out and about looking relaxed and happier than in recent months.



It has been reported that the star's attorney father Martin Holmes has played a key role in Katie's final decision to call time on her marriage of five years.



As well as Katie – who, at 33, is the baby of the family – the Ohio bar member has raised four other children with his wife Kathy.



They are: Tamera, 44, Holly, 43, 42-year-old Martin Jr, and Nancy, 38.



As parents, 67-year-old Martin and Kathy, 65 "laid down the law but always with a lot of love", a relative told US publication Peope in 2006.



With new revelations each day about Katie and Tom Cruise's upcoming divorce proceedings, movie studio Paramount has expressed their support for the actor.



The film studio, which is behind his upcoming movie, Jack Reacher, said Tom's personal life has no bearing on his career.







VIEW GALLERY

"His ability to make a great movie... is the thing moviegoers remember above all else," they said in a statement.





"He's a very talented actor whose movies have entertained millions of fans."

Paramount has had a strained relationship with Tom in the past and severed ties with his production company in 2006 after the release of Mission: Impossible III.

But the studio subsequently resolved its differences with the actor, teaming up with him to make last year's box-office hit Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

Meanwhile, the star's lawyer has confirmed Tom will file a rival divorce case, but did not reveal where.



Bret Fields told the BBC he was allowing Katie's legal team to "play the media" before allowing Cruise to tell his side of the marriage breakdown.



"It's not Tom's style to do this publicly. He is really sad about what's happening."