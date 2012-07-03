Katie Holmes without her ring on eve of Tom's 50th birthday
There was one big difference though. Former Dawson's Creek star Katie was without her wedding band and the five-carat diamond engagement ring the megastar presented her with at the Eiffel Tower.
Leaving a New York studio where she's been filming a guest spot on Project Runway: All Stars, the 33-year-old seemed happy to show her bare hand off to photographers.
In contrast to her dressed down look of recent weeks, the brunette beauty cut a stylish and confident figure in a navy and black shirt-dress, with her long hair pulled back into a slick ponytail.
The outing came on the eve of Tom's 50th birthday, which he spent filming sci-fi adventure Oblivion in Iceland.
He has said he is "deeply saddened" by Katie's move to end their marriage.
But according to TMZ, the Top Gun star intends to file his own divorce papers in California, where judges favour awarding joint custody in disputes.
Katie has reportedly requested sole custody of the couple's six-year-old daughter Suri.
She has started divorce proceedings in New York, where judges are more likely to let the child remain under the care of one parent.
And the Batman actress is apparently listing the couple as Big Apple residents for the last two years, even though the Cruises' main family home is in California.
It's thought the Dawson's Creek star signed a pre-nuptial agreement entitling her to $3 million for every year of marriage – a total of $15 million, plus their $35 million Beverly Hills home.
She may contest the document, however.
Katie has assembled an expert legal team to help her finalise the divorce.
People reports that her father Martin, an Ohio-based lawyer, has been a key figure in the proceedings.
"Her father came into town and fired (people surrounding Katie)," a source tells the US publication. "He took control. He was worried about his daughter."
